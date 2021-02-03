VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team started the postseason with a 52-39 win over host Fountain Central in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional matchup on Tuesday.
Macy Kerr had 18 points — with 10 in the second quarter — for the Patriots, who had a 25-16 halftime lead, while Riley Shrader had 11 points, Aubry Cole had eight points and Izzii Puterbaugh and Anna Moore each had five points.
Dakota Borman had 27 points to lead all scorers for Fountain Central, while Gracie Foxworthy had four and Larissa Bowers added three.
With the win, the Patriots will advance to Friday’s semifinal against Sheridan that will start at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Tuscola 59, BHRA 58
TUSCOLA — It seemed that both Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Tuscola were each in mid-season form instead of being early for the season.
In the second game for both teams, the game went back and forth, but the Blue Devils would get the short end of the stick, losing to the Warriors 59-58.
Brett Meidel had 25 points for the Blue Devils, with 12 in a third quarter that saw BHRA take a 51-41 lead after the quarter. Elijah Tidwell had 10 points, while Asa Ray had six and Noah Gomez added five.
BHRA is 1-1 overall.
KCC 56, DACC 33
DANVILLE — After getting their first win of the season on Saturday against the Bethel University Junior Varsity, the Danville Area Community College girls basketball team looked for another home win Tuesday against Kankakee Community College.
The Lady Jaguars had a good start, leading the Cavaliers 13-6 after the first quarter, but DACC would get outscored 50-20 in the last three quarters to lose 56-33 at Mary Miller Gym.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Hunter Edwards had seven points to lead DACC, while Danville product Anaiya Robinson had six points, Allasha Alexander had five points with eight rebounds, Tarneisha Young had four points and Maria Artigas had three points and three assists.
The Lady Jaguars are 1-3 and will host Triton Community College on Saturday.
Illinois continues signing class
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini and new coach Bret Bielema welcomed two more signees in the February signing period.
LB Dwayne Johnson from Snellville, Ga. and RB Josh McCray from Enterprise, Ala. were announced to have signed with Illinois recently.
Johnson is a three-star recruit by 24/7 Sports, ESPN and Rivals and is a two time defensive MVP at South Gwinnett High School. The 6-3, 230 pounder had 48 tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass break ups and a blocked punt in an eight-game senior season.
McCray is also a three-star recruit by 24/7 Sports, ESPN and Rivals and is a three-time Southeast Sun Player of the Year for Enterprise High School, The 6-1, 210 runner rushed for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior and caught 28 passes for 440 yards and six more scores.
