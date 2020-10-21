CLINTON, Ind. — Two pretty evenly matched teams is how Seeger coach Herb King sees the matchup with South Vermillion in the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37 first-round contest at Anderson Field in Clinton, Ind.
And that makes sense considering in the last year, the two teams split the two meetings with each other and earlier this season, just two weeks ago, the Wildcats claimed a 25-15 win in a contest where the margin was one score until 7 minutes remaining.
“There are a couple things that we need to do better this time around,’’ King said.
What are those things?
“We need to put the ball in the end zone when we get an opportunity to score,’’ he said. “We had a chance to score in the first half and we didn’t do it.
“We also need to do a better job of shutting down their ball control offense. That means we need to do a better job up front.’’
South Vermillion (7-1 overall) not only outgained Seeger 419-285 in week 8 contest, the Wildcats also enjoyed a 28-20 advantage in time of possession.
Additionally, the Patriots (6-2 overall) had three turnovers (1 fumble, 2 interceptions) while only forcing one, a fumble).
“Turnovers are always a big deal when you have two evenly-matched teams,’’ King said. “Last year, we won the turnover margin in the game that we won and they won it in the sectional game that they won.’’
Friday’s weather could also have an effect on the turnover margin. There is a 50 percent chance of showers at the 7 p.m. (Eastern) kickoff at Anderson Field.
Not only will ball security be an issue on a wet field, but the ability to pass the ball could be tougher as well.
Seeger’s ground attack was limited 124 yards on 28 carries in the first meeting, but the Patriots were without starting running back Brock Thomason, who rushed for 323 yards in six games this season. Thomason is one of three backs for the Patriots with more than 300 yards this season, joining quarterback Owen Snedeker (312 yards) and wing back Jameson Sprague (312).
King acknowledged that Seeger has seen some adjustments that its linemen will need to make against South Vermillion.
“We will need to be balanced on the offensive side,’’ King said. “We have to run it as well as throw it.’’
Snedeker has completed more than 60 percent of his passes this season for 1,010 yards and he has thrown 11 touchdowns.
Senior Khal Stephen is the most dangerous offensive threat for Seeger as he has scored 15 times this season — six rushing and nine receiving. Stephen has also accounted for 810 yards of total offense with 35 receptions for 616 yards to go with 194 rushing yards on 31 carries.
South Vermillion, which claimed its first-ever outright Wabash River Conference title this season, will counter with junior quarterback Anthony Garzolini, who has thrown for 1,407 yards. He also has a very impressive 17 touchdown passes against just four interceptions this season. Garzolini had three primary receivers with Joey Shew (19-530), Peyton Hawkins (18-397) and Thomas Brooks (15-359) combining for all 17 of South Vermillion’s touchdown receptions.
Senior Antonio Nieves, who rushed for 109 yards in the first meeting, leads the Wildcats ground game with 589 rushing yards this season.
Seeger enters Friday’s game after a 38-0 win over North Vermillion last Friday, while South Vermillion was idle as the Wildcats game with the Attica Red Ramblers was cancelled. South Vermillion’s last game was the 25-15 win over Seeger.
Covington at Cloverdale
Site — Cloverdale, Ind.
Time — 7 p.m. (Eastern) Friday
Records — Covington 4-3 overall, Cloverdale 0-8 overall
Summary — The Trojans have been idle since a 46-20 triumph over the Attica Red Ramblers on Oct. 2. Covington is led by junior quarterback Alan Karrfalt, who has passed for 1,744 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Karrfalt’s top target is sophomore Duncan Keller with 50 receptions for 691 yards and 9 scores. Junior Neil Ellmore leads the Trojan ground attack with 208 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Winner will play either Parke Heritage or Riverton Parke in the semifinals.
Attica at North Vermillion
Site — Gibson Field in Cayuga, Ind.
Time — 7 p.m. (Eastern) on Friday
Radio — WKZS-FM 103.1
Records — Attica 4-2 overall, North Vermillion 1-8.
Summary — The Red Ramblers won the regular-season meeting with the Falcons 22-19 on Sept. 25. Because of injuries, North Vermillion is down to its third different quarterback of the season as freshman Cody Tryon completed 1-of-2 passes for 19 yards in last week’s loss to Seeger. Attica has secured it’s 11th straight winning season with a 50-13 triumph over South Newton on Oct. 9. North Vermillion’s eight losses are the most for the program since going 1-9 in 2007. Winner will play either Fountain Central of South Putnam in the semifinals.
Fountain Central at South Putnam
Site — South Putnam High School, Greencastle, Ind.
Time — 1 p.m. (Eastern) on Saturday
Records — Fountain Central 1-5 overall, South Putnam 9-0.
Summary — Fountain Central was idle last week after snapping a 18-game losing streak with a 25-7 win over North Vermillion on Oct. 9. Junior running back Austin Pickett leads the Mustang offense with 649 rushing yards on 111 carries and he has scored 12 touchdowns. South Putnam’s nine wins are the most in the program’s history since going 11-2 in 2013. Winner will play either Attica or North Vermillion in the semifinals.
