WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Tenacious defense has been a staple of the Seeger girls basketball program for quite a while.
It was no different on Tuesday night as the Lady Patriots turned up their defensive intensity in the final three quarters to pull out a 42-38 triumph over the North Vermillion Falcons in a Wabash River Conference contest.
"That's the way we want to play, most of the time,'' said coach Brent Rademacher in his 25th season with Seeger. "We want our defense to lead the way and hopefully the offense will follow.''
Seeger's defense recorded 17 steals in the contest and forced North Vermillion in 23 turnovers.
Those offensive miscues for the Falcons led to 25 points for the Patriots, who improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the WRC.
"Absolutely, too many turnovers,'' said North Vermillion coach Kory Zumwalt, who was filling in for head coach Mark Switzer. "But the 23 turnovers are a lot better than the 42 that we had in our first game of the year.
"We are working on it. We are trying to get better. It's just going to take some time. We are playing a lot of young girls, but we are going to get there.''
North Vermillion, which fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the league, actually looked good in the game's first eight minutes.
The Falcons took a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter as they made 4-of-9 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and they committed just three turnovers.
"I will take three turnovers every quarter and take my chances,'' Zumwalt admitted. "I can't fault the girls for their effort, we just have to quit turning the ball over and making mistakes.''
Seeger, admittedly, changed up its defense after that first quarter.
The Lady Patriots went to a half-court trap, forcing the Falcons into six turnovers over eight possessions which fueled a 10-2 run as Seeger took a 19-15 lead with 1 minute and 58 seconds left in the first half.
"We were having trouble knocking down any outside shots, so we needed our defense to carry us at that point,'' Rademacher said.
Seeger made just 2-of-15 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on Tuesday night and one of the makes for the Patriots came from about 35 feet from junior Riley Shrader just before the halftime buzzer that gave her team a 22-17 advantage at halftime.
"Maybe, we need to move here back near the half-court line and let her shoot from there,'' said Rademacher as Shrader scored her other six points in Tuesday's game from within 8 feet of the basket. "We need her to score. She is a third-year starter. She has played a lot of basketball for us. She is a good kid and she works hard for us.''
Sophomore Aubry Cole helped set the tone defensively for Seeger. She had a game-high six steals and she turned three of them into baskets as Cole finished with a team-high 14 points.
"She does a nice job of creating in the open floor and she takes the ball to the basket well,'' Rademacher said. "We want to push the ball and create some things offensively.''
Getting to basket was a big part of Cole's success, as she was just 6-of-18 shooting, missing all seven of her attempts from 3-point range.
"She has to have a shooter's mentality,'' said Rademacher, who wants his sophomore to keep shooting. "She gets thinking about it too much. I keep telling her to not have conscious.''
North Vermillion senior McKenzie Crowder was a stat sheet stuffer on Tuesday night, finishing with a game-high 15 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and five steals, while junior Cami Pearman had seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
In a season where schedule changes are a daily occurrence, Seeger's next game was originally scheduled to be on the road against Frontier on Thursday. That game has been postponed and the Lady Patriots will travel to West Lafayette, Ind., to face the Harrison Raiders, who are 1-0 after a 97-21 win over Marion back on Nov. 7.
North Vermillion will also have a rescheduled game next on its schedule. The Falcons will host the South Vermillion Wildcats at 6 p.m. (Eastern) in an opening-round game in the Banks of the Wabash Classic. Friday's game will be part of girl-boy doubleheader as North Vermillion will also take on South Vermillion in a boys contest at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern).
