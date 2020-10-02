SHERIDAN, Ind. — The Seeger football team went 8-1 to start the 2006 season enroute to a 10-2 season.
On Friday, the Patriots continued the best start since that season with a 28-14 win over Sheridan.
After a scoreless first quarter from both teams, Seeger scored three times on three touchdown passes from Owen Snedeker to Khal Stephen. The first pass was a seven-yard score, the second was a 20-yard pass and the third was five-yard score.
Stephen added a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Patriots would hold on.
Snedeker passed for 252 yards on 15-of-29 passing with Stephen catching nine passes for 154 yards, Rayce Carr had four catches for 80 yards and Jameson Sprague had two catches for 18 yards.
On the ground, Snedeker ran for 37 yards, while Hunter Thomas ran for 38 and Stephen added 28 yards.
The Patriots are 5-1 and will play South Vermillion next week in Wabash River Conference action.
At Sheridan, Ind.
Seeger 28, Sheridan 14
Seeger`0`21`0`7`—`28
Sheridan`0`0`6`8`—`14
Second quarter
S — Khal Stephen 7-yard pass from Owen Snedeker (Stephen kick).
S — Stephen 20-yard pass from Snedeker (kick failed).
S — Stephen 5-yard pass from Snedeker (Stephen run)
Third quarter
Sh — Cameron Hovey 1-yard run (kick faield).
Fourth quarter
S — Stephen 6-yard run (Stephen run).
Sh — Jalen Herron (Keenan Warren run)
Individual statistics
Rushing — Seeger: Hunter Thomas 10-38, Snedeker 14-37, Stephen 5-28, Brock Thomason 7-22, Jameson Sprague 10-38
Passing — Seeger: Snedeker 15-29-2 252 yards; Sheridan: DeVaney 2-6-2 25 yards.
Receiving — S: Stephen 9-154, Rayce Carr 4-80, Sprague 2-18.
