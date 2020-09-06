WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The original football schedule for the Seeger Patriots had them starting it's season against Parke Heritage, Benton Central and Attica.
But in a year that has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic all three of those contests were cancelled.
Instead Seeger was idle during the first week of the season, suffered a 42-15 loss to Twin Lakes in the second week and then on Saturday at Patriot Field, the Patriots put together an all-around game with a 41-0 triumph over the Jay County Patriots.
"I thought we played good consistent football and won the game up front,'' said Seeger coach Herb King. "It was a good bounce back from the previous weeks where we experienced everything from Covid to quarantine to coming back with only a couple days of practice.
"We actually got a full week to prepare and the team we played (Jay County) ran similar things to the team that we were going to play (Attica).''
So, how difficult was it for Seeger to go from preparing for Attica, a Class 1A program, to facing Jay County, a Class 4A school?
"It was a big change, but our guys were ready for it,'' said Seeger's Jameson Sprague, one of eight seniors honored before the contest. "This has been a season of unknowns. We come in and expect change nearly ever day.
"Not being able to play a conference rival like Attica is a bummer, but we are just thankful to play today and get better.''
According to their coach, Seeger (1-1) definitely got better this week.
"It was huge for our defense to play the way that we did,'' King said. "They only had one play of over 20 yards and that was on a pass. It was one of the best defensive efforts that we've had since I've been here.''
Not only did Seeger rack up the shutout, which is just the third in the past five years, the Patriots also ran for more than 400 yards with Sprague, Brock Thomason and Khal Stephen handling most of the carries. But it was Sprague on simple counter-trap that did most of the damage.
"Jamison Sprague was the guy,'' King said. "Once we got him set up in the right formation, it was set up, knock them and do what you are supposed to do.
"If you give me something like that, I'm going to ride it.''
Sprague admitted getting a ground attack going on Saturday is a positive step forward for the Seeger program.
"We wanted to come out and make a statement and we approached this as a get-better game,'' he said. "Our linemen did a great job and hopefully we are able to continue running the ball like we did today.''
Thomason had three rushing touchdowns for Seeger, while Sprague, Stephen and Owen Snedeker each found the end zone once in the victory.
Next week, Seeger is scheduled to host Riverton Parke in a 7 p.m. (Eastern) contest on Friday night. Jay County, which falls to 0-3, will play at Adams Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.