DELPHI, Ind. — Seeger baseball coach Reed Foxworthy and the Patriots had a simple plan for their Memorial Day holiday — win twice.
Of course, plans are easier said than done, especially when one considers the two opponents — state-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic and state-ranked Delphi.
At the end of the day, the ninth-rated Patriots upset the third-rated Knights 3-2 in the sectional semifinals, but fell to sixth-rated Oracles 7-3 for the sectional title.
“You can’t win two without winning the first one,’’ said Foxworthy. “That first game was all we could ask for, we just came up a little short of getting the second win.’’
Seeger actually was three outs away from losing the semifinal game to Central Catholic, but senior Khal Stephen blasted a 2-run homer to center that gave the Patriots a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.
Stephen carried that momentum over in the championship game against Delphi as he hit another 2-run homer, this time to left, that gave the Patriots an early 2-0 lead over the Oracles.
“We had things rolling in that first inning and Khal saw the ball well again,’’ Foxworthy said. “Getting a 2-0 lead in the first inning is all we could ask for.’’
Delphi, which improved to 23-6 with its sixth sectional title and second straight, chipped away with single runs in the second and third innings to tie the contest at 2-2.
Seeger had a chance to responded in the bottom of the third, but with runners on first and second and no outs, the Patriots failed to get a bunt down. Instead Delphi third baseman Luke Smock turned it into a double play and then he ended the inning by snaring a hard-hit grounder from Stephen.
“We just kind of went cold in those middle innings,’’ Foxworthy said. “If we get the bunt down, it might have been a different game.’’
That missed opportunity really came back to haunt the Patriots when the bottom part of the Oracles lineup, which produced their first run, got things started again in the fourth inning.
Peyton Roth, who was batting ninth, delivered a two-run single to left that gave Delphi the 4-2 lead. It’s an advantage the Oracles would never relinquish.
“We have been solid 1-9 all year,’’ said Delphi coach Ryan Long. “Peyton Roth really came up with a huge hit in the fourth inning.’’
In the fifth inning, Delphi was looking to add on against Seeger starter Nick Turner with runners on second and third and no outs.
Instead Turner struck out Cole Long and then the Patriots brought Stephen, who threw 80 pitches in Monday’s win over Central Catholic, on in relief.
Turner, who went to catcher, got the second out when he caught courtesy runner Tristen Isley straying off of third base and Stephen struck out Jaden Roth to end the threat.
“Nick had reached his limit. He held them to four runs, giving us a chance,’’ Foxworthy said. “We knew that we were going to have to score some runs because Delphi was a really good hitting team.’’
Trailing just 4-3, the Patriots dug themselves into a hole in the sixth inning.
The Oracles, who did have 14 hits, scored three unearned runs off of Stephen after a leadoff double by Carson Workinger followed by double error on the ensuing bunt by Peyton Roth. That was followed by a bunt single by Smock, a failed bunt attempt by Jaden Long and then a fielder’s choice grounder by Evan Fritz. When the dust had settled, Delphi had built a 7-3 lead with Seeger down to its final six outs.
“If we had held them to 4 runs there, we might have been able to have a different ending,’’ Foxworthy admitted. “We made some errors, but I can’t fault the effort because the effort was there.
“Now, of course, you wish that you could go back and make a couple of changes. But we have to move on.’’
Seeger had one last chance in the seventh as Caleb Edwards singled to left and Jace Wear drew a one-out walk, but Delphi brought Fritz in from second base and he struck out the final two batters to secure the win for the Oracles.
After the game, Foxworthy reminded his players that they were Wabash River Conference champions (13-1) and they set a school record with 21 wins including 15 straight.
“We just happened to be in possibly the toughest sectional in the state,’’ said Foxworthy. “We had three ranked teams playing for one title.’’
It was the only sectional in Class 2A with three ranked teams.
