WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Old-school coaches tend to believe that a ground-and-pound attack with a stingy defense will produce the best results in playoff football.
It was certainly the winning formula on Friday night for the Seeger Patriots against the Cascade Cadets in an IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37 semifinal contest at Patriot Field.
Seeger rolled up 221 rushing yards, while holding Cascade to just 122 yards of total offense on its way to a 30-11 triumph.
"Move the football on the ground and left the defense hold them down,'' said Seeger coach Herb King in his 30th season overall and his fifth with the Patriots. "We did enough good things to win the game, somewhat convincingly, and now, we get to move on.
"And realistically, the only thing that matters is moving on.''
With the victory, the Patriots (8-2 overall) advance to its first sectional championship game since 2006.
Just how long ago was that? Seeger's senior group hadn't even reach kindergarten as most of them were either 3- or 4-years old at the time.
"This is something that we have been dreaming about since we started playing football as little kids,'' said Seeger senior lineman Elijah Greene, who actually moved to the school in the second grade. "Seeger has had a tradition of losing since winning the state title (2004).
"We have been pushing the envelope each year, knowing that we were going to be the group that was going to change that around.
"This is a testament to all of the hard work that we have put in and all of the hard work that our coaches have put in, as well,'' Greene added.
Seeger's defensive performance on Friday night definitely set the tone.
Cascade, which ends the year at 3-8, didn't have multiple first downs on any of its nine possessions and the Cadets' defense set up both of their scores in the contest.
"I have to give all of the credit to our defensive coach, Scott Moore. He really had us on a great defensive plan,'' Greene said. "We did a really good job with our rotation and covering all of the holes. We made sure to do our jobs and maintain our gaps as they tried to run outside on us.''
The Cadets actually came into Friday's game averaging more passing yards (116.6) than rushing yards (91.4) per game, but the Patriots were anticipating a ground assault.
"We figured that they were going try to run it downhill because they had some big linemen that we're pretty good and we knew they were going to use them,'' said Greene as Cascade featured Joe Nogle, a 5-foot-10, 305-pounder and Austin Phillips, a 6-2, 264-pounder. "We had to rise up and counter that.''
Greene, who is 5-11 and 250 pounds, and Cade Walker, who is 5-10 and 255 pounds, were the biggest guys up front in the starting defensive line for Seeger.
So, how did the Patriots counter the bigger Cadets?
"A lot of it comes down to technique,'' Greene said. "Our coaches have given us some really good tools to use in the game and then it comes down to heart. You have to have the willingness to go out and do what most people don't want do do.''
Cascade opened the scoring with a 19-yard field goal by freshman Chase Schnarr with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter. The Cadets capitalized on first of two interceptions by senior Zarik Chmielewski against Patriots sophomore quarterback Owen Snedeker.
That lead didn't last long.
Seeger answered with with a 16-yard touchdown run by Snedeker, who accounted for 41 of his team's 74 yards on the five-play drive that gave the Patriots an 8-3 lead.
Snedeker proceeded to lead Seeger on three more consecutive scoring drives as the Patriots build a 30-3 advantage.
The sophomore quarterback ran for 67 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, and he also passed for 141 yards on 12-of-19 passing including touchdown strikes of 20 yards to Jameson Sprague and 26 yards to Khal Stephen.
"Owen can run the ball well and he can throw it well,'' King said. "Football is a game where you will make mistakes, and you have to learn to overcome those. I thought he did a nice job of keeping his head.
"He overcame some mistakes he made and mistakes that the guys around him made as well. We fought through those mistakes and made the plays when we needed to make them.''
Seeger will host Western Boone, a 37-14 winner over North Putnam, in the sectional championship game next Friday. The Stars (7-4) are the two-time defending state champions in Class 2A.
