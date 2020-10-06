MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls cross country teams each easily won Wabash River Conference titles on Tuesday in the WRC meet at Riverton Parke High School.
In the girls meet, the Patriots swept the top five spots. Jennifer Romero won the individual title in a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds, while Libby Smith was second (21:01), Hadessah Austin was third (21:23), Allison High was fourth (21:41) and Nataleigh Yarborough took fifth (22:09). Avah Watson was seventh (22:49) and Leah Kirkpatrick took 14th (24:42).
North Vermillion was fourth as a team with Layla Strubburg leading the way in 19th (26:49).
Covington had no team score, but Bailey Duncan took sixth (22:24). Fountain Central also didn't have a score, but Tyler Bowling was 11th (24:17).
In the boys meet, the Patriots had a 31 to beat out Fountain Central's 40.
Kolton Pearson won the individual title at 18:26, while teammate Ethan Hernandez was second (18:34). Thomas Odle was sixth (19:27), Ethan Guminski (19:51) and Nathaniel Hennessey took 15th (20:44).
Carson Pietrzak was third for Fountain Central at 19:14, Hayden Kler was fifth (19:27), Dan Adams was seventh (19:28), Nathan Solomon was 13th (20:19) and Justin Butts was 16th (20:46).
Covington had no team score with an 11th place finish from Blake Bova (20:09) and a 12th place from Mason Duprey (20:18). North Vermillion also did not have a team score with Landon Wesch taking 37th (25:53) and Andrew Kunkle taking 38th (26:13).
