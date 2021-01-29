ATTICA, Ind. — For the second consecutive season, the Seeger Lady Patriots claimed an outright Wabash River Conference title with a 73-13 triumph over the Attica Red Ramblers.
Seeger, which improved to 14-2 overall and 7-0 in the WRC, has now won 18 straight conference games.
Sophomore Aubry Cole led the Patriots with a game-high 26 points, while freshman Addison Shrader, sophomore Macy Kerr and sophomore Paige Laffoon also scored in double figures with 10 points each.
Up next for Seeger is the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional at Fountain Central. The Patriots will play the host Mustangs in the second game on Tuesday.
