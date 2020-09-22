CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger boys cross country team took second at the North Vermillion Invitational on Tuesday.
Kolton Pearson took first for the Patriots with a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds, while teammte Thomas Odle was third (17:49), Ethan Hernandez was eigth (18:23) and Ethan Guminski was 12th (18:37).
Notre Dame de la Salette won the team title with Henry Kracht took second (17:45), James Peterson was fourth (18:12) and Dominic Dvorak was seventh (18:22).
Covington did not have a team score with Blake Bova taking 13th (18:54), Mason Duprey was 19th (19:53) and Wyatt Woodrow (20:25).
Host North Vermillion had representatives in Landon Wesch, who took 43rd (24:37) and Andrew Kunkle was 44th (25:11).
