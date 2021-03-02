VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger boys basketball team jumped out to the lead and hung onto it as the Patriots beat Fountain Central in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional game on Tuesday.
Owen Snedeker led the Patriots with 13 points, while Christian Holland has 12, Kolton Pearson had six and Dre Holland added five.
Will Harmon had eight points to lead Fountain Central, while Andrew Shabi and Carson Eberly each had seven and Mason Larkin added six.
The Patriots will continue play in the tournament on Friday with a game against Rossville at 6 p.m. EST.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Seeger 47, Fountain Central 32
Seeger (47) — Rayce Carr 0 0-0 0, Logan McFatridge 0 1-2 1, Jorden Gates 1 1-2 3, Drew Holland 2 0-0 5, Luke Pluimer 0 0-0 0, Khal Stephen 2 0-0 4, Jarred Gates 0 0-0 0, Kolton Pearson 3 0-2 6, Elijah Greene 1 1-2 3, Owen Snedeker 5 3-4 13, Christian Holland 3 5-6 12, Peyton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-18 47.
Fountain Central (32) — Will Harmon 2 3-4 8, Andrew Shabi 3 0-0 7, Carson Eberly 3 0-0 7, Cody Linville 0 0 -0 0, Colton Robinson 0 0-0 0, Cole Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Luke Foxworthy 0 0-0 0, Mason Larkin 3 0-0 6, Carter Merryman 0 0-0 0, Imanol Barradas 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 3-4 32.
Seeger;13;17;9;8;—;47
Fountain Central;17;1;5;9;— ;32
3-point field goals — Seeger 2 (Christian Holland, Drew Holland); Fountain Central 3 (Harmon, Shabi, Eberly). Total fouls — Seeger 13, Fountain Central 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
