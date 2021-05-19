OXFORD, Ind. — For the first time in school history, the Seeger Patriots girls track and field team won an IHSAA sectional title.
And it was the 26th time in school history that the Benton Central Bison claimed an IHSAA sectional title.
How can both of those statements be true?
Benton Central and Seeger each scored 129 points in Tuesday's sectional track meet and thus the two schools will share the honor of being the champions in 2021.
Heading into the final event of the night, the Bison held a 121-119 lead over the Patriots, but Seeger's 1,600-meter relay team of Areria Ancil, Allison High, Hadessah Austin and Avah Watson won the race with a time of 4 minutes, 18.45 seconds. Benton Central came in second, which was good enough to force the two schools into sharing the championship trophy.
The Patriots actually won all three relays, outscoring the Bison 30-14 in those events, which helped offset Benton Central's 44-19 advantage in the field events with Seeger getting a victory from Paige Laffoon in the long jump.
The biggest boost for Seeger came in the three longest individual races of the night, outscoring Benton Central 50-23.
The Patriots got first and second-place finishes from High and Austin in the 800 as well as Jennifer Romero and Austin in the 1,600 while Romero and Libby Smith picked up second and third-place finishes in the 3,200.
In addition to the sectional title, Seeger are guaranteed to have eight individuals and its three relay teams advancing to next week's regional meet Lafayette Jefferson.
North Vermillion, which finished ninth in the sectional standings, will have Mikayla Thomas (100 hurdles) and its 400 relay team advancing to the regional meet. Covington, which finished 10th in the sectional, didn't have anyone advance.
At Oxford Ind.
IHSAA Sectional Meet
Team scores — 1.(tie) Benton Central and Seeger 129, 3. Carroll 93, 4. Tri-County 78, 5. Twin Lakes 77, 6. Delphi 36.5, 7. North White 27, 8. Frontier 24, 9. North Vermillion 23, 10. Covington 7.5.
Individual results
100 meters — 1. Ava Sayre (Benton Central) 12.76, 2. Jasmine Durando (Tri-County) 13.17, 3. Areria Ancil (Seeger) 13.24, 4. Miah Sinks (Delphi) 13.67, 5. Rhyan Strange (Twin Lakes) 14.01, 6. Alaina Wolfe (Twin Lakes) 14.02, 7. Adelle May (Carroll) 14.31, 8. Emily Smith (Seeger) 14.37.
200 — 1. Lynzi Heimlich (North White) 26.52, 2. Ava Sayre (Benton Central) 26.64, 3. Maryn Worl (Carroll) 27.96, 4. Areria Ancil (Seeger) 28.20, 5. Jasmine Durando (Tri-County) 28.40, 6. Miah Sinks (Delphi) 28.96, 7. Paige Laffoon (Seeger) 29.37, 8. Rhyan Strange (Twin Lakes) 30.40.
400 — 1. Ava Sayre (Benton Central) 1:01.68, 2. Maryn Worl (Carroll) 1:02.89, 3. Lynzi Heimlich (North White) 1:03.15, 4. Allison High (Seeger) 1:03.69, 5. Ayah Watson (Seeger) 1:06.33, 6. Rhyan Strange (Twin Lakes) 1:06.90, 7. Brynn Warren (Tri-County) 1:08.49, 8. Kaydence Clark (Twin Lakes) 1:10.76.
800 — 1. Allison High (Seeger) 2:30.09, 2. Hadessah Austin (Seeger) 2:30.36, 3. Adrien Senesac (Benton Central) 2:32.47, 4. Isabelle Altic (Carroll) 2:32.67, 5. Lilly Roth (Twin Lakes) 2:40.41, 6. Ariel Davis (Twin Lakes) 2:43.24, 7. Courtney Gutwein (Frontier) 2:47.17, 8. Alyssa Erickson (Delphi) 2:49.63.
1,600 — 1. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 5:31.02, 2. Hadessah Austin (Seeger) 5:33.06, 3. Janell Robson (Benton Central) 5:36.18, 4. Isabelle Altic (Carroll) 5:47.74, 5. Lilly Roth (Twin Lakes) 5:52.76, 6. Chloe Goodrich (Carroll) 5:54.21, 7. Madelyn Sternfeld (Twin Lakes) 6:07.67, 8. Liza Cooley (Benton Central) 6:11.59.
3,200 — 1. Janell Robson (Benton Central) 11:54.09, 2. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 12:04.81, 3. Libby Smith (Seeger) 12:29.45, 4. Chloe Goodrich (Carroll) 12:58.86, 5. Tess Lilly (Twin Lakes) 13:28.18, 6. Anna Goodrich (Carroll) 13:33.82, 7. Madelyn Sternfeld (Twin Lakes) 13:37.13, 8. Emma Mendoza (Delphi) 13:37.51.
100 hurdles — 1. Tressa Senesac (Benton Central) 15.25, 2. Madison Wagner (Carroll) 16.73, 3. Mikayla Thomas (North Vermillion) 17.21, 4. Jasmine Culp (Tri-County) 17.31, 5. Ashlynn Livengood (Covington) 17.80, 6. Estella Roth (Twin Lakes) 18.11, 7. Isabelle Puterbaugh (Seeger) 18.51, 8. Emma Pampel (Twin Lakes) 19.01
300 hurdles — 1. Tressa Senesac (Benton Central) 48.94, 2. Madison Wagner (Carroll) 51.43, 3. Jasmine Culp (Tri-County) 52.22, 4. Isabelle Puterbaugh (Seeger) 53.35, 5. Estella Roth (Twin Lakes) 54.01, 6. Ana Martin (Tri-County) 54.82, 7. Emma Pampel (Twin Lakes) 55.28, 8. Samanda Brown (Delphi) 55.46.
400 relay — 1. Seeger (Isabella Puterbaugh, Emily Smith, Paige Laffoon, Areria Ancil) 53.78, 2. Tri-County 54.17, 3. North Vermillion (Savannah Pollard, Megan Davis, Mikayla Thomas, Lauren Ellis) 54.90, 4. Twin Lakes 55.73, 5. Carroll 56.06, 6. Frontier 57.40, 7. Delphi 57.51, 8. Covington (Sierra Krepton, Ashlynn Livengood, Greta Smith, Lily Mullins) 59.07.
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Areria Ancil, Allison High, Hadessah Austin, Avah Watson) 4:18.45, 2. Benton Central 4:21.62, 3. Carroll 4:30.24, 4. Twin Lakes 4:37.92, 5. Delphi 4:48.59, 6. Tri-County 4:50.14, 7. North Vermillion (Autumn Vore, Ettie Myers, Megan Davis, Lauren Ellis) 4:50.32, 8. Frontier 4:51.92.
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Allison High, Hadessah Austin, Libby Smith, Jennifer Romero) 9:58.14, 2. Twin Lakes 10:51.71, 3. Benton Central 10:58.59, 4. Carroll 11:06.31, 5. Frontier 11:46.62, 6. North White 11:54.78, 7. Covington (Erica Estes, Lillian Ramirez, Bernadette Goeppner, Isabella Lynch) 12:42.61, 8. Tri-County 12:49.52.
High jump — 1. Tressa Senesac (Benton Central) 5 feet, 0 inches, 2. Maryn Worl (Carroll) 5-0, 3. Autumn Ross (Tri-County) 4-10, 4. Paige Laffoon (Seeger) 4-8, 5. Alexa Reagan (Frontier) 4-6, 6. Liza Cooley (Benton Central) 4-6, 7. Madelyn Sternfeldt (Twin Lakes) 4-6, 8. (tie) Raegan Dulin (Delphi) and Lexi Slider (Covington) 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Samantha Brown (Delphi) 7-3, 2. Brynn Warren (Tri-County) 7-0, 3. Anna Goodrich (Carroll) 7-0, 4. Amalee Scheitlin (Tri-County) 6-6, 5. Kartsin McCloskey (Twin Lakes) 6-0, 6. Aydrial Taylor (Carroll) 6-0, 7. Hannah Sherinian (Delphi) 5-6, 8. Ashley Wealing (Benton Central) 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Paige Laffoon (Seeger) 15-11, 2. Jasmine Culp (Tri-County) 15-3, 3. Miah Sinks (Delphi) 14-11 1/2, 4. Kyle Blissitt (Frontier) 14-8, 5. Alison Kuns (Carroll) 14-7, 6. Jasmine Durando (Tri-County) 14-6 1/2, 7. Izarie Metcalf (Twin Lakes) 14-3 1/2, 8. Hope Demello (Delphi) 14-2 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Kora Pass (Twin Lakes) 32-4 1/2, 2. Carlee Musser (Benton Central) 32-1 1/2, 3. Sierra Rice (Benton Central) 31-6, 4. Maddie Musser (Tri-County) 30-2, 5. Tycee Crabtree (North Vermillion) 29-11 1/2, 6. Olivia Newcom (Frontier) 29-7, 7. Jenna McCormick (Frontier) 29-5 1/2, 8. Saige Knosp (Seeger) 28-8.
Discus — 1. Carlee Musser (Benton Central) 106-0, 2. Lynzi Heimlich (North White) 99-10, 3. Sierra Rice (Benton Central) 94-3, 4. Tycee Crabtree (North Vermillion) 92-2, 5. Cayden Trapp (Carroll) 91-8, 6. Maddie Musser (Tri-County) 91-8, 7. Kendal Knosp (Seeger) 91-4, 8. Saige Knosp (Seeger) 85-11.
