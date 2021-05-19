WEST LEBANON, Ind. — With a share of the conference title already in its possession, the Seeger Patriots became greedy on Tuesday and decided to claim the outright Wabash River Conference championship with an 11-0 victory over the Attica Red Ramblers.
Senior Khal Stephen got things started for the Patriots with a solo homer in the first inning. He would add an RBI double in the second and run-scoring fielders' choice in the third for a game-high 3 RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for sophomore Jace Wear, who struck out nine and walked six in five scoreless frames to pick the victory. Wear helped his own cause, going 3-for-3 at the plate.
Catcher Nick Turner went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Also driving home runs for Seeger on Tuesday were Nathan Smith, Cade Walker, Drew Holland and Elijah Greene.
The two teams will play again on Thursday at Attica.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 11, Attica 0
Attica; 000; 00; —; 0; 2; 3
Seeger; 146; 0x; —; 11; 10; 0
WP — Jace Ware. LP — Christian Bossaer. Two or more hits — Seeger: Jace Wear 3, Nick Turner 2, Khal Stephen 2. 2B — Seeger: Ware, Stephen. HR — Seeger: Stephen. RBIs — Seeger: Stephen 3, Turner, Nathan Smith, Cade Walker, Drew Holland, Elijah Greene.
Records — Attica 3-10 overall, 2-8 in Wabash River Conference. Seeger 17-4 overall, 12-1 in the WRC.
