At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15
Seeger; 0; 0; 15; 0; —; 15
South Vermillion; 6; 6; 6; 7; —; 25
First quarter
South Vermillion — Thomas Brooks 35-yard pass from Anthony Garzolini (kick failed), 6:29.
Second quarter
South Vermillion — Antonio Nieves 1-yard run (pass failed), :53
Third quarter
Seeger — Khal Stephen 4-yard run (Stephen kick), 10:09.
South Vermillion — Garzolini 11-yard run (kick failed), 7:18.
Seeger — Stephen 6-yard run (Jameson Sprague pass from Owen Snedeker), 2:36.
Fourth quarter
South Vermillion — Nieves 2-yard run (Dominick Hanson kick), 7:12.
Team statistics
;Seeger;So.Vermillion
First downs; 15; 24
Rushes-yards; 28-124; 37-176
Passing yards; 161; 243
Comp-Att-Int; 14-24-2; 14-22-0
Total offense; 285; 419
Kickoff returns; 5-76; 3-27
Fumble returns; 1-0; 1-0
Punt returns; 1-12; 0-0
Interception returns; 0-0; 2-6
Punts-avg.; 4-28.8; 3-28.0
Fumbles-lost; 1-1; 2-1
Penalties-yards; 8-86; 4-53
Individual statistics
Rushing — Seeger: Jameson Sprague 9-59, Owen Snedker 8-19, Hunter Thomas 7-19, Khal Stephen 3-25, Scott Smith 1-2. South Vermillion: Antonio Nieves 21-107, Joey Shew 7-37, Anthony Garzolini 4-29, Peyton Hawkins 2-(-5), Dalton Payton 1-7, Thomas Brooks 1-1, James Mancourt 1-0.
Passing — Seeger: Snedeker 14-24-2 161 yards. South Vermillion: Garzolini 14-22-0 243 yards.
Receiving — Seeger: Stephen 7-59, Sprague 3-67, Luke Pluimer 2-21, Peyton Martin 2-14. South Vermillion: Braden Allen 4-70, Shew 4-50, Peyton Hawkins 3-74, Brooks 3-49.
Kickoff returns — Seeger: Smith 5-76. South Vermillion: Hawkins 1-19, Gabe Clay 1-6, Payton 1-2.
Fumble returns — Seeger: Sprague 1-0. South Vermillion: Shew 1-0.
Punt returns — South Vermillion: Hawkins 1-12
Interception returns — South Vermillion: Brooks 1-6, Mancourt 1-0.
Punting — Seeger: Pluimer 4 punts, 115 yards, 28.8 average; South Vermillion: Garzolini 3 punts, 84 yards, 28.0 average.
