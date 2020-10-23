At Clinton, Ind.
Sectional 37
Seeger 20, South Vermillion 14
Seeger; 0; 0; 7; 13; —; 20
South Vermillion; 0; 7; 0; 7; —; 14
Second quarter
South Vermillion — Thomas Brooks 32-yard pass from Anthony Garzolini (Luke Higgins kick), 0:07.8.
Third quarter
Seeger — Khal Stephen 1-yard run (Stephen kick), 4:38.
Fourth quarter
Seeger — Stephen 2-yard run (Stephen kick), 10:14.
Seeger — Rayce Carr 78-yard pass from Stephen (kick failed), 3:15.
South Vermillion — Brooks 27-yard pass from Garzolini (Higgins kick), 2:48.
Team statistics
;Seeger ;SV
First downs; 7; 11
Rushes-yards; 46-74; 21-22
Passing yards; 163; 191
Comp-Att-Int; 8-12-0; 14-28-2
Total offense; 237; 213
Kickoff returns; 1-33; 4-89
Punt returns; 0-0; 0-0
Fumble returns; 1-0; 0-0
Interception returns; 2-34; 0-0
Punts-avg.; 6-27.8; 4-32.8
Fumbles-lost; 1-0; 1-1
Penalties-yards; 8-65; 4-20
Time of possession; 25:22; 22:38
Individual statistics
Rushing — Seeger: Khal Stephen 25-60, Owen Snedeker 13-13, Peyton Martin 3-6, Brock Thomason 3-(-5), Jameson Sprague 1-1, TEAM 1-(-1). South Vermillion: Antonio Nieves 11-37, Anthony Garzolini 5-(-25), Thomas Brooks 3-(-2), Joey Shew 2-12.
Passing — Seeger: Stephen 2-2-0 109 yards, Snedeker 6-10-0 54 yards. South Vermillion: Garzolini 14-28-2 191 yards
Receiving — Seeger: Rayce Carr 5-148, Sprague 1-11, Stephen 1-2. South Vermillion: Peyton Hawkins 5-58, Brooks 3-64, Shew 2-27, Braden Allen 2-22, Nieves 2-20.
Kickoff returns — Seeger: Carr 1-33. South Vermillion: Hawkins 2-52, Dalton Payton 1-23, James Mancourt 1-14.
Punt returns — none
Fumble returns — Seeger: TEAM 1-0.
Interception returns — Seeger: K.Stephen 2-34.
Punting — Seeger: Luke Pluimer 4 punts, 118 yards, 29.5 average, Stephen 2 punts, 49 yards, 24.5 average. South Vermillion: Garzolini 4 punts, 121 yards, 32.8 average.
