DANVILLE — Kofi Hamilton and Wil McCoy combined for 30 second-half points as Southeast Community College avoided elimination with a 90-81 triumph over Johnson County Community College in a consolation bracket contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
The Storm (14-8) shot a remarkable 63.6 percent (21-of-33) from the field in the second half as they overcame a 43-35 halftime deficit.
"I think we relaxed a little bit and made the ball better,'' Southeast coach Joel Wooten said. "We made a concerted effort to get Kofi involved in our offense. We switched up what we were doing and put him in the post where I knew he would be a tough guy to guard.
"He is a tough matchup for anyone not used to guarding him down there.''
Hamilton had just 4 first-half points on 2-of-5 shooting but in the final 20 minutes, he had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go along with three assists.
McCoy, who had a game-high 25 points, knocked down 6-of-8 shots in the second half including making four 3-pointers for Southeast, which improves to 14-9 with the victory.
"I think we were probably trying too hard in the first half,'' Wooten said. "We played them before and they beat us at their place. We didn't want to go home and we were thinking about that. We just needed to relax and play.''
Johnson County, which ends its season with a 16-6 record, led by as much as 11 points in the first half but the Cavaliers saw their lead evaporate early in the second half.
"There are a lot of momentum shifts. I thought we played well in the first 15 minutes, but we got sloppy the last part of the first half and it gave them life,'' Johnson County coach Rand Chappell said. "They shot it extremely well in the second half and shoot, they got to the rim. They did everything to us.
"It was not our best effort when we pride ourselves on guarding a little bit.''
Jaland Whitehead led the Cavaliers with 23 points, while Desi Williams had 16 and Jaycson Bereal chipped in with 15.
