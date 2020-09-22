DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys golf team continued its strong regular season with a 183-230 win over Danville on Tuesday at Danville Country Club.
Gabe Huddleston led the way for Schlarman with a medalist-earning 38, while Deuce Provost had a 45, Jason Craig had a 49, Jack Giraourd had a 51, Adam Duncan scored a 61 and Charles Ludwig added a 64.
Bodyn Gagnon led Danville with a 55, while Cabot McLaughlin had a 57, Zach Spencer scored a 58, Ben Omark and Coleman Jessup each carded a 60 and Ryan Jaruseski added a 63.
