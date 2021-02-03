DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls basketball team have been one of the top teams in the state the past few years.
But this year, the Hilltopper girls will not hit the court.
With numbers down because of players’ reluctance to play under the IHSA guidelines, Schlarman decided to not have a season.
“We’ve had a couple of girls opt out because of the mask-wearing,” Schlarman athletics director Eric Crist said. “We had a couple of girls that were concerned about wearing a mask and breathing and I am not surprised at that. We also had a couple of parents that were concerned and that left us with very few numbers to participate.”
Schlarman head coach O.J. Harrison said that the writing was on the all, especially after the contact days.
“We didn’t find out officially until two weeks ago. We had a plan that was in motion but we didn’t know how it was going to work out,” Harrison said. “We still had contact days, but there were only six players. It was really the numbers, but we will be back for sure.”
“The numbers was at a point where we could not have sustained a healthy roster,” Crist said. “We would have been pretty handcuffed with the size we had if we went on and played this winter.”
With the season postponed in November, the chances were slim and Crist said that in the last two weeks, the choice became clear.
“When the scheduled season was postponed in November, we were made aware of who made up our roster, but didn’t know about the guidelines at that time,” Crist said. “We had a couple of athletes that were wavering on the fence and if it was a normal season, they would play, but with the guidelines that were given to us, we had some girls opt out and I understand their concerns.
“I speak for all of the coaches and administrators in that there are a lot of things these athletes will have to balance in Covid times. In the high school level, it is already tough, but it is tough on our level.”
The Hilltoppers have won two of the last three IHSA Class 1A Championships and once again won the Vermilion Valley Conference title last season. But the theme of this season is what could have been.
“It’s definitely disappointing and I am not really happy about because of my competitiveness to win and want to see the kids succeed,” Harrison said. “My heart goes out to my senior, Tannah Ceader, because this was her year to shine and that was the biggest disappointment to me. She would have been a returning starter and our leading scorer.”
“We had a college athlete signing last year with Capria Brown and I thought we would have had the same experience with Tannah Ceader,” Crist said. “People thought the light switches were just going to come on and everything will be normal, but there is a lot of things kids have to balance. We are lucky at Schlarman to have in-class five days a week and a lot of schools are not that way. There are a lot of things these kids have to do. The kids are going from having everything taken away from them to now slowly getting things back.”
While the girls’ season is done, the boys’ season will start as planned.
“Our boys roster is close to what it is in a year. I think it is something that you are going to see not only in the county, but in the state as well. There are going to be different for a lot of schools,” Crist said. “You see a lot of it in the junior high level with boys and girls. Both sides are seeing fallout.”
