ARMSTRONG — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team had a strong start to the season on Friday with a 73-68 win over Armstrong-Potomac in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jason Craig led the way for the Hilltoppers with 25 points, while Jamal Taylor had 23, Caleb Kelly had 17 and Josh Wright added five.
Brody Howard had 33 points to lead the Trojans, while Rylee Showalter had 19 and Kollin Asbury and Jayce Townsend each added six. Armstrong-Potomac hit 14 3-pointers as a team.
The Hilltoppers will play Oakwood on Tuesday, while the Trojans will travel to Milford.
At Armstrong
Schlarman Academy 73, Armstrong-Potomac 68
Schlarman (73) — Cody Abernathy 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 9 5-6 25, Josh Wright 2 1-2 5, Jamal Taylor 6 10-11 23, Caleb Kelly 5 6-10, Andy Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 23-31 73.
Armstrong-Potomac (68) — Kollin ASbury 1 4-4 6, LukeGordon 1 1-2 3, Brody Howard 9 9-13 33, Gavin Parkerson 0 0-0 0, Evan Schulter 0 1-2 1, Rylee Showalter 6 1-2 9, Jayce Townsend 2 0-1 6. Totals: 19 16-24 68.
Schlarman;12;23;27;11;—;73
A-P;9;15;26;16;—;68
3-point field goals — Schlarman 5 (Craig 2, Taylor 2, Kelly); Armstrong-Potomac 14 (Howard 6, Showalter 6, Townsend 2). Total fouls — Schlarman 25, Armstrong-Potomac 24. Fouled out — Taylor, Gordon, Parkerson. Technical fouls — none.
