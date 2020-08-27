DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy senior Gabe Huddleston got a taste of state tournament golf last year, tying for 38th with a two-round score of 167.
Huddleston came into this season with high hopes of a return trip to Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, but earlier this week the IHSA announced the cancellation of all state tournaments for fall sports.
“It’s frustrating, especially for all the senior like myself that have put in a lot of work toward playing in a state tournament,’’ said Huddleston. “But, it was the right decision. These are uncertain times and you just have to roll with the punches.’’
Huddleston proved that point on Wednesday in the season-opening match for the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers.
He shot an even-par 36 at the Danville Country Club to lead Schlarman to a 15-shot win (186-201) over the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans.
“We played well and we have a lot of young guys,’’ Huddleston said of his team that returns just three players from the two-time Vermilion Valley Conference teams of 2018 and 2019. “The wind picked up a little bit at the end of the round and it made some of the longer holes out here play a little more difficult.’’
That didn’t bother Huddleston, who had two birdies, five pars and two bogeys in his round.
“I made a couple of mistakes that led to bogeys on No. 4 and 5, but I came back to get birdies at 6 and 7,’’ he said. “I feel like I’m swinging it well and there is a lot that this season can hold for me.’’
While the goal of a state-tournament berth has been eliminated for Huddleston, he still has some individual achievements to shoot for this year.
“I would like to finish my season with an average score around even-par,’’ he said.
Schlarman Academy coach Lucas Seilhymer acknowledged that it’s nice having a senior like Huddleston leading the way for the Hilltoppers.
“Even-par is pretty normal score for Gabe and most years that will do well when you got to state,’’ Seilhymer said.
The Hilltoppers got really good contributions on Wednesday for freshman Deuce Provost (47) and Jason Craig (51). Both players were playing their first-ever golf matches at the high school level.
“That was a good score for Jason and Provost shot a 47 with a quadruple bogey and a triple bogey,’’ Seilhymer added.
Schlarman’s final score of 186 was just about what Seilhymer expected for the first match of the season.
“It’s about 10 strokes higher than last year, but we also have three new players this year,’’ he said. “We have some work to do, but this was a good starting point.’’
Jacob Kern had the low round for St. Joseph-Ogden with a 46.
