WESTVILLE — Caleb Kelly scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter as the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers pulled out a 62-49 victory over the Westville Tigers in Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball.
Kelly was one of three players in double figures for Schlarman Academy. Jason Craig scored a game-high 25 points with 15 of those points coming in the first half and Jamal Taylor chipped in with 10.
Cole Maxwell scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half for Westville, while Bryce Burnett finished with 13 and Kamden Maddox had 12 in the losing effort.
