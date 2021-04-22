DANVILLE — Playing for a national championship is the primary goal for all teams when they advanced to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
But only one team is going to win the title and eight teams find their hopes dashed in the first round.
Southern Arkansas University Tech were one of those eight but the Rockets found redemption in the consolation bracket with an 84-75 victory over the Richland College Thunderducks on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
"Ronnie (Stapp) and Treyon (Johnson) weren't really themselves in that first round,'' said SAU Tech coach Marty Levinson as Stapp and Johnson combined for 6 points in the Rockets 71-64 loss to Ancilla on Wednesday. "I'm really proud of how they came back and played the way they have all season for us.''
The sophomore duo combined for 23 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists in the victory on Thursday.
And while their performances were important, so was the defensive switch that the Rockets made in the first half.
"Richland is extremely well-coached and they run so many good sets and actions offensively. We had to go zone later in the first half, because we had so much trouble guarding them in man-to-man,'' Levinson said.
That switch allowed SAU Tech to take a 41-33 halftime lead and the Rockets (18-5) never trailed in the second half.
"We were just a little undersized,'' said Richland College coach Jon Havens. "Their length gave us problems when they were in that zone and we couldn't keep them off the glass.''
SAU Tech enjoyed a 46-36 advantage in rebounding and the Rockets outscored the Thunderducks 34-20 with points in the paint.
Donovan Souter had a game-high 24 points for Richland College, which ends its season with a 15-4 record. Micah Williams came off the bench to score 16 for the Thunderducks.
The Rockets had four players in double figures with Allen Taylor scoring a team-high 20, followed by Johnson (15), Ron Choi (14) and Donovan Vickers (12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.