PREP FOOTBALL
Wabash River Conference
All Times Eastern
;Conf;All
Team;W-L ;W-L
South Vermillion; 6-0; 7-1
Seeger; 3-1;5-2
Attica; 3-1; 4-2
Parke Heritage; 2-1; 5-1
Covington; 3-3; 4-3
Fountain Central; 1-4; 1-5
North Vermillion; 1-5; 1-7
Riverton Parke; 0-4; 2-4
Friday, Oct. 2
Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8
Parke Heritage 63, North Vermillion 28
South Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0
Covington 46, Attica 20
Seeger 28, Sheridan 14
Friday, Oct. 9
Attica 50, South Newton 13
Fountain Central 25, North Vermillion 7
South Vermillion 25, Seeger 15
Covington at Tri-County, ppd.
Parke Heritage at Riverton Parke, ppd.
Friday, Oct. 16
North Vermillion at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington, ppd.
South Vermillion at Attica, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 2A Tournament
All times Eastern
Sectional 37
Friday, Oct. 23
Game 1 — Southmont at North Putnam, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — Western Boone at Speedway, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Cascade at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Game 4 — Seeger at South Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, Nov. 6
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
———
IHSAA Class A Tournament
All times Eastern
Sectional 45
Friday, Oct. 23
Game 1 — Covington at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — Riverton Parke at Parke Heritge, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Attica at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Game 4 — South Putnam at Fountain Central 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, Nov. 6
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
———
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Oxford, Ind.
IHSAA Sectional
Team scores — 1. Seeger 51, 2. Frontier 56, 3. Twin Lakes 89, 4. North White 92, 5. Fountain Central 98, 6. Benton Central 123, 7. Tri-County 168, 8. Attica 204. Covington no team score, North Montgomery no team score, North Vermillion no team score. Top five teams advance to West Lafayette Harrison Regional.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Kolton Pearson (Seeger) 17:45, 2. Justin Scott (Twin Lakes) 17:55, 3. Ethan Hernandez (Seeger) 17:56, 4. Thomas Odle (Seeger) 18:01, 5. Thomas Tullius (Frontier) 18:04.
Seeger (51) — 1. Pearson 17:45, 3. Hernandez 17:56, 4. Odle 18:01, 16. Ethan Guminski 19:08, 31. Nathaniel Hennessey 20:13, 42. Cody Waling 21:21, 57. Jonevin Laswell 25:43.
Fountain Central (98) — 7. Carson Pietrzak 18:23, 20. Hayden Kier 19:13, 23. Dan Adams 19:28, 29. Nathan Soloman 20:08, 30. Justin Butts 20:08, 41. Ethan Mellady 21:18, 54. Matt York 24:42.
Covington — 18. Blake Bova 19:12, 24. Mason McPherson-Duprey 19:34. Bova and McPherson-Duprey advance to West Lafayette Harrison Regional.
North Vermillion — 47. Landon Wesch 21:51, 53. Andrew Kunkle 23:05.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Oxford, Ind.
IHSAA Sectional
Team scores — 1. Seeger 19, 2. Benton Central 62, 3. Twin Lakes 65, 4. Frontier 82, 5. Tri-County 130. Attica no team score, Covington no team score, Fountain Central no team score. North Montgomery no team score, North Vermillion no team score, North White no team score. Top five teams advance to the West Lafayette Regional.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 19:19, 2. Isabelle Puterbaugh 20:04, 3. Hadessah Austin (Seeger) 20:18, 4. Lilly Roth (Twin Lakes) 20:52, 5. Liz Cooley (Benton Central) 20:53.
Seeger (19) — 1. Romero 19:19, 2. Puterbaugh 20:04, 3. Austin 20:18, 6. Natalie Yarborough 20:53, 7. Allison High 21:16, 13. Avah Watson 22:17, 23. Leah Kirkpatrick 23:59.
Covington — 11. Bailey Duncan 22:01. Duncan advances to West Lafayette Harrison Regional
Fountain Central — 21. Tyler Bowling 23:53, 26. Kenna Bible 24:20, 28. Courtney Sims 24:48. Bowling, Bible and Sims advance to the West Lafayette Harrison Regional.
North Vermillion — 40. Layla Strubberg 27:00, 44. Ettie Myers 28:48, 45. Rachel Hazelwood 29:34, 49. Morgan Burchett 33:34.
———
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Bloomington-Normal
Big 12 Conference Tournament
Team scores — 1. (tie) Bloomington and Normal Community 82, 3. Danville 74, 4. Normal West 67, 5. Champaign Centennial 61, 6. Peoria Notre Dame 42, 7. Peoria Richwoods 35, 8. Champaign Central 34, 9. Urbana 18, 10. (tie) Peoria High and Peoria Manual 0.
No. 1 singles
Quarterfinals — Julia Wojtowicz (Richwoods) def. Lexi Ellis (Danville), 7-5, 6-2. Consolation semifinal — Ellis def. Alexis Jones, 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 singles
Quarterfinals — Josie Hotsinpiller (Danville) def. Katie VanHuekton (Normal West), 6-4, 6-4. Semifinals — Gabrielle Runyan (Bloomington) def. Hotsinpiller, 6-4, 2-6, (10-7). Third place — Aviv Sagiv (Centennial) def. Hotsinpiller, 3-6, 7-5, (10-3).
No. 3 singles
Quarterfinals — Ava Towne (Danville) def. Claudia Larison (Central), 6-2, 6-2. Semifinals — Towne def. Leah Luchinski (Centennial) 3-6, 6-4, (10-6). Championship — Malia Moss (Bloomington) def. Towne, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 4 singles
Quarterfinals — Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) def. Myra Stevens (Urbana) 6-2, 6-0. Semifinals — Sarah Park (Centennial) def. Behrens, 6-2, 6-3. Third place — Grace Storm (Normal West) def. Behrens, 6-7, 6-4, (10-3).
No. 5 singles
Quarterfinals — Kedzie Griffin (Danville) def. Mariel Kotoor (Peoria Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-0. Semifinals — Griffin def. Emily Vaughan (Normal West) 6-2, 6-1. Championship — Griffin def. Oviya Panneerselvam (Bloomington) 1-6, 6-1, (10-4).
No. 6 singles
Quarterfinals — Cici Brown (Danville) def. Nicole Vozovoy (Centennial) 6-0, 6-1. Semifinals — Kaitylyn Stuart (Bloomington) def. Brown, 6-0, 6-1. Third place — Marissa Hagler (Normal West) def. Brown, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles
Quarterfinals — Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin (Danville) def. Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski (Centennial) 6-3, 7-6. Semifinals — Mariel Runyan and Gabrielle Runyan (Bloomington) def. Ellis and Griffin, 7-5, 7-5. Third place — Madeline Gentry and Marissa Hagler (Normal West) def. Ellis and Griffin, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles
Quarterfinals — Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne (Danville) def. Emily Waters and Niamh Hinderliter (Peoria Notre Dame), 6-0, 6-1. Semifinals — Hotsinpiller and Towne def. Sandhya Subbiah and Sarah Park (Centennial), 6-1, 6-1. Championship — Hotsinpiller and Towne def. Varsha Naraharasetty and Raji More (Normal Community), 7-5, 6-1.
No. 3 doubles
Quarterfinals — Brooklynn Behrens and Cici Brown (Danville) def. Crowley and Oliver (Peoria Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-4. Semifinals — Behrens and Brown def. Grace Storm and Marley Schrof (Normal West), 6-2, 6-0. Championship — Meg Moser and Isabelle McCormick (Normal Community) def. Behrens and Brown, 6-4, 6-7, (10-4).
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
North Montgomery Invitational
Southmont 2, Seeger 1
Seeger;19;26;16
Southmont;25;24;18
Seeger statistical leaders
Kills — Paige Laffoon 9, Riley Shrader 7. Assists — Sophia Ashby 23.
Wabash 2, Seeger 0
Seeger;11;18
Wabash;25;25
Seeger statistical leaders
Kills — Laffoon. Assists — Ashby 3.
Seeger 2, Lawrence Central 0
Lawrence Central;11;11
Seeger;25;25
Seeger statistical leaders
Kills — Avery Cole 5. Assists — Ashby 13.
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 1
North Montgomery;19;25;5
Seeger;25;14;15
Seeger statistical leaders
Kills — Laffoon 7, Shrader 5. Assists — Ashby 18.
Record — Seeger 13-12 overall.
