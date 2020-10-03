PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Altamount
Team results — 1. Olney Richland County 27, 2. Champaign Central 50, 3. Champaign Centennial 74, 4. Effingham 108, 5. Danville 122, 6. Altamont 150.
Individual results (2.9 miles)
Top five — 1. Gavin Kirby (Olney) 16:38 (course record), 2. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 16:41, 3. Brooks Julian (Olney) 16:46, 4. Alex Ahmari (Central) 16:52, 5. Andrew Donaldson (Effingham) 17:12.
Danville (122) — 16. Micah McGuire 18:02, 19. Tyler Suprenant 18:13, 21. Noan Spangler 18:16, 30. Moise York 19:21, 36. John Blakely 20:46, 39. Evan Vredenburgh 22:08.
At Kickapoo
Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 89 minutes, 29.23 seconds, 2. LaSalette 91:29.06, 3. Rantoul 94:52.07, 4. Oakwood/Salt Fork 99:07.17, 5. Armstrong-Potomac 127:50.33. Champaign St. Thomas More no team time. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no team time. Hoopeston Area no team time.
Individual results (3.0 miles)
Top five — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:24.10, 2. Henry Kracht (LaSalette) 17:34.86, 3. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 17:38.32, 4. Eli Johnson (Chrisman/Geo-RF) 17:44.53, 5. James Patterson (LaSalette) 17:58.99
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (89:29.23) — 1. Mojonnier 16:24.10, 3. Emerson Thorlton 17:38.32, 7. Murphy McCool 18:19.17, 8. Ayden Ingram 18:24.57, 12. James Dulin 18:41.87, 41. Kayden Trimble 25:38.36.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (99:07.17) — 21. Eli Ronk 19:24.43, 23. Aidan Skinner 19:36.10, 26. Alec Harrison 19:47.16, 27. Dalton Hobick 19:54.08, 29. Coleton Vermillion 20:25.00, 30. Jacob Taflinger 20:37.74, 34. Grant Brewer 21:41.96.
Armstrong-Potomac (127:50.33) — 19. Luke Gordon 19:09.97, 28. Eli Kennel 20:17.39, 33. Joshua Goulding 20:53.91, 38. Donavan Guidauskas 23:18.16, 40. Adrian Flores 25:27.59.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 4. Johnson 17:44.53, 15. John Phipps 18:54.49, 24. Stanley Coombs 19:36.64, 39. Blake Hayes 23:27.09.
Hoopeston Area — 16. Michael Helmuth 18:56.68.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Altamont
Team results — 1. Champaign Central 45, 2. Danville 52, 3. Effingham 57, 4. Champaign Centennial 61. Altamont no score. Olney Richland County no score.
Individual results (2.9 miles)
Top five — 1. Brooklyn Sweikar (Centennial) 20:06 (course record), 2. Hope Laughlin (Olney) 20:42, 3. Emily Nutall (Olney) 20:44, 4. Maaike Niekerk (Central) 20:55, 5. Allison Thompson (Danville) 21:10.
Danville — Thompson 21:10, 7. Erin Houpt 21:18, 17. Kaitlyn Parker 23:33, 19. Kira Dudley 23:50, 20. Anna Stanley 23:58, 28. Anayzal Ortiz Pinacho 24:46, 30. Savanna Rudy 27:01.
At Kickapoo
Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational
Team results — 1. Champaign St. Thomas More 107 minutes, 14.32 seconds, 2. Oakwood/Salt Fork 115:25.11, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 119:37.35. Armstrong-Potomac no team time. Chrisman/Georgetown-Farm no team time. Hoopeston Area no team time. Rantoul no team time.
Individual results (3.0 miles)
Top five — 1. Gabriella Moreman (BHRA) 18:59.02, 2. Reese Hogan (STM) 20:29.22, 3. Macie Russell (Oak/SF) 20:38.06, 4. Kennedy Ramshaw (STM) 20:43.51, 5. Angelle Wrobel (Rantoul) 21:11.33.
Oakwood/Salt Fork (115:25.11) — 3. Macie Russell 20:38.06, 9. Allie Morris 22:13.32, 10. Mackenzie Russell 22:19.49, 18. Gracie Jessup 24:51.56, 21, Shelby McGee 25:21.48, 22. Kalie Tison 26:16.60, 29. Yelka Leyden 28:32.37.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (119:37.35) — 1. Moreman 18:59.02, 12. Montana Rietsma 22:39.80, 14. Allie Garfield 23:01.99, 26. Isabella Martinez 27:08.56, 27. Madeline Thorlton 27:46.28, 30. Lollie Trimble 29:25.24.
Armstrong-Potomac — 24. Gracie Gordon 26:34.99, 25. Carolyn Crozier 27:06.04, 28. Mattie Kennel 28:10.45.
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 16. Hana Gillaspie 23:35.71, 19. Lindsey Franz 25:00.82, 20. Kendl Lemmon 25:21.66.
Hoopeston Area — 15. Allison Pickett 23:14.73, 23. Tobi West 26:20.30
———
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship
Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
Singles — Carson Eberly (FC) def. Calvin Springer, 7-5, 7-5. Evan Norton (Covington) def. Cody Linville, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. Sawyer Keeling (FC) def. Jackson Kindell, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Myles Potter and Nolan Potter (Covington) def. Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager, 6-0, 6-3. Brent Myers and Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Peyt Shumaker and Emmett Reynolds, 6-0, 6-2.
Records — Fountain Central 13-2, Covington 13-5.
