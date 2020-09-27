PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Winter Park (3.05 miles)
BHRA Invitational
Team scores — 1. Champaign Central 41, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 53, 3. Champaign Centennial 61, 4. Danville 92, 5. Urbana 96.
Individuals — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 16:59.78, 2. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 17:00.01, 3. Alex Ahmari (Central) 17:01.28, 4. Peter Smith (Central) 17:10.25, 5. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 17:45.15.
BHRA (53) — 1. Mojonnier 16:59.78, 5. Thorlton 17:45.15, 8. Ayden Ingram 18:13.88, 15. Murphy McCool 18:36.89, 25. James Dulin 19:37.63, 33. Isaiah Tidwell 21:03.15.
Danville (92) — 9. Micah McGuire 18:22.69, 14. Tyler Suprenant 18:34.78, 16. Nolan Spangler 18:42.13, 26. Moise York 19:45.31, 29. Michael Compton 20:19.21, 34. John Blakely 21:10.54, 35. Evan Vredenburgh 21:11.07.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Team scores — 1. Champaign Central 27, 2. Danville 45, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, 4. Urbana 114. Champaign Centennial no score.
Individuals — 1. Gabriella Moreman (BHRA) 19:37.50, 2. Brooklyn Sweikar (Centennial) 19:41.34, 3. Maaike Niekerk (Central) 20:42.18, 4. Erin Houpt (Danville) 21:16.25, 5. Kira Canales (Central) 22:07.91.
Danville (45) — 4. Houpt 21:16.25, 7. Allison Thompson 22:36.50, 12. Anna Stanley 24:04.06, 13. Kaity Parker 24:16.75, 17. Kyra Dudley 25:04.08, 21. Hallee Thomas 25:39.40, 23. Anayzel Ortiz Pinacho 26:31.20, 30. Savanna Rudy 28:46.20.
BHRA (55) — 1. Moreman 19:37.50, 9. Montana Reitsma 23:07.41, 14. Allie Garfield 24:35.59, 20. Isabella Martinez 25:37.78, 22. Rachel Smith 25:56.84, 28. Madeline Thorlton 28:04.20, 29. Lillie Trimble 28:35.16.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Wabash River Conference Tournament
Singles
Quarterfinals — Evan James (Parke Heritage) def. Reed Goodwin (Attica) 6-3, 6-2. Calvin Springer (Covington) def. Cody Linville (Fountain Central) 7-6 (7), 6-2. Carson Eberly (Fountain Cental) def. Joel Gooch (Parke Heritage) 6-3, 7-5. Evan Norton (Covington) def. Christian Holland (Seeger) 6-2, 6-0.
Semifinal pairings — James vs. Springer. Eberly vs. Norton.
Doubles
Quarterfinals — Myles Potter and Nolan Potter (Covington) def. Fossi and Fossi (South Vermillion) 6-0, 6-0. Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge (Seeger) def. McCalister and Jacks (Parke Heritage) 7-5, 6-2. Blake Boatman and Caiden Santos (South Vermillion) def. Dowd and Crum (Parke Heritage) 6-1, 6-0. Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager (Fountain Central) def. Grady and Peterson (Seeger) 6-0, 6-2.
Semifinal pairings — Potter and Potter vs. Holland and McFatridge. Boatman and Santos vs. Keeling and Yager.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Peoria
Danville 9, Peoria Notre Dame 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Mary Breitbach, 7-5, 3-6, (11-9). Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Sydney Watts, 6-0, 6-2. Ava Towne (D) def. Anne Czirjak, 6-0, 6-0. Brooklyn Behrens (D) def. Emily Waters, 6-4, 6-3. Kedzie Griffin (D) def. Mariel Kotoor, 6-1, 6-1. Cici Brown (D) def. Niamh Hinderliter, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Ellis and Griffin (D) def. Breitbach and Watts, 8-4. Hotsinpiller and Towne (D) def. Czirjak and Kotoor, 8-0. Behrens and Brown (D) def. Waters and Hinderliter, 8-1.
At Normal
Danville 6, Normal West 3
Singles — Madeline Gentry (West) def. Lexi Ellis, 6-1, 6-1. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Katie VanHeuklon, 6-2, 6-4. Ava Towne (D) def. Gianna Phipps, 6-4, 6-4. Brooklyn Behrens (D) def. Grace Storm, 7-5, 6-2, Kedzie Griffin (D) def. Emily Vaughan, 3-6, 7-5, (10-7). Marisa Hagler (West) def. Cici Brown, 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles — Gentry and Hagler (West) def. Ellis and Griffin, 6-1, 6-2. Hotsinpiller and Towne (D) def. Phipps and VanHeuklon, 6-4, 6-4. Behrens and Brown (D) def. Storm and Vaughan, 6-2, 7-5.
Record — Danville 6-2.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Bi-County Tournament
Semifinal matches
Covington 2, Seeger 0
Covington;25;25
Seeger;14;16
Fountain Central 2, Attica 0
Attica;20;17
Fountain Central;25;25
Third-place match
Seeger 2, Attica 0
Attica;18;18
Seeger;25;25
Championship match
Covington 2, Fountain Central 0
Covington;25;25
Fountain Central;19;6
Covington statistical leaders
Kills — Nai'a Pettit 17, Holly Linville 12. Blocks — Linville 2. Assists — Karsyn Engle 41. Digs — Pettit 11. Aces — Linville 5, Pettit 3.
Fountain Central statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 14, Lillie Fishero 10. Blocks — Fishero 2. Assists — Fishero 17, Trinity Lindquist 13. Aces — Fishero 6, Chloe Golia 5. Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons 5. Digs — Marley Massey 26, Hershberger-Simmons 19.
Seeger statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 11, Paige Laffoon 8. Blocks — Shrader 7. Assists — Sophia Ashby 30. Digs — Shrader 9, Laffoon 7.
Records — Covington 14-7. Seeger 9-9.
