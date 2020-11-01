PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Hickory Point Golf Course, Forsyth
Team scores — 1. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 62, 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 76, 3. Monticello 82, 4. Tolono Unity 120, 5. Robinson 191, 6. Effingham St. Anthony 199, 7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 208, 8. Marshall 214, 9. Newton 225, 10. Shelbyville 228, 11. Roxana 243, 12. Glen Carbon Father McGivney 262, 13. Litchfield 307, 14. Carlinville 317, 15. Teutopolis 332.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Layton Hall (Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond) 15:27.6, 2. Tyler Guthrie (Father McGivney) 15:43.9, 3. Eli Mojonnier (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 15:49.1, 4. Jackson Grambart (Monticello) 15:50.5, 5. Logan Beckmier (Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond) 16:02.0.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (208) — 3. Mojonnier 15:49.1, 30. Emerson Thorlton 17:12.6, 63. Murphy McCool 18:05.1, 74. Ayden Ingram 18:17.6, 80. James Dulin 18:26.1, 104. Isaiah Tidwell 19:51.1, 116. Kayden Trimble 20:48.3.
Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm — 37. Eli Johnson 17:23.5.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Olney
IHSA Class 2A Sectional
Team scores — 1. Chatham Glenwood 44, 2. Mahomet-Seymour 134, 3. Mascoutah 135, 4. Mt. Zion 145, 5. Highland 149, 6. Waterloo 170, 7. Troy Triad 173, 8. Lincoln 224, 9. Rochester 256, 10. Charleston 273, 11. Olney Richland County 273, 12. Springfield High 281, 13. Mattoon 299, 14. Taylorville 309, 15. Carbondale 324.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Colleen Zeibert (Rochester) 18:14.91, 2. Becca Heitzig (Lincoln) 18:23.90, 3. Angelynn Kanyuck (Waterloo) 19:04.37.
Danville — 53. Allison Thompson 21:08.08.
———
At Hickory Point Golf Course, Forsyth
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
Team scores — 1. Monticello 51, 2. Tolono Unity 69, 3. Marshall 107, 4. Urbana University High 130, 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 150, 6. Roxana 161, 7. Shelbyville 179, 8. Champaign St. Thomas More 185, 9. Robinson 228, 10. Casey-Westfield 274, 11. Glen Carbon Father McGivney 305, 12. Neoga 315, 13. Teutopolis 329, 14. Litchfield 361, 15. Alton Marquette 394.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Kate Ahmari (Urbana Uni High) 18:29.4, 2. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 18:32.1, 3. Gabriella Moreman (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 18:37.4, 4. Grace Talbert (Monticello) 18:51.2, 5. Gabrielle Spain (Shelbyville) 18:57.8.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 3. Moreman 18:37.4
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 25. Macie Russell 19:57.2, 49. Allie Morris 20:53.2.
———
At Elgin Harvest Christian Academy
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
Team scores — 1. Aurora Rosary 37, 2. Elmhurst IC Catholic 42, 3. West Chicago Wheaton Academy 112, 4. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 145, 5. Joliet Catholic Academy 146, 6. Palos Heights Chicago Christian 195, 7. Kankakee Bishop McNamara 218, 8. Aurora Central Catholic 227, 9. Chicago University High 242, 10. Chicago DePaul College Prep 258, 11. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 259, 12. Herscher 276, 13. Chicago F.W. Parker 282, 14. Wilmette Regina Dominician 371, 15. Chicago Hope Academy 469.
Individuals (5k) — 1. Lianna Surtz (Aurora Rosary) 19:07.30, 2. Julia Wolke (Arlington Heights Christian Liberty Academy) 19:28.00, 3. Carly Manchester (Elmhurst IC Catholic) 19:42.7.
Hoopeston Area — 77. Allison Pickett 23:32.70.
———
At Terre Haute, Ind.
IHSAA State Meet
Team scores — 1. Carmel 52, 2. Fort Wayne Carroll 77, 3. Columbus North 168, 4. Zionsville 236, 5. Indianapolis North Central 237, 6. Franklin Central 269, 7. Floyd Central 271, 8. Valparaiso 276, 9. Hamilton Southeastern 282, 10. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 303, 11. Penn 307, 12. Bloomington North 308, 13. Noblesville 308, 14. Northview 375, 15. Franklin Community 390, 16. Homestead 415, 17. Jasper 416, 18. Wheeler 420, 19. Fishers 439, 20. Chesterton 444, 21. Culver Academies 445, 22. Bloomington South 451, 23. Lake Central 468, 24. Warsaw Community 531.
Individuals — 1. Katrina James (Lowell) 18:00.1, 2. Zoe Duffus (Fort Wayne Carroll) 18:02.2, 3. Annie Christie (Carmel) 18:18.9, 4. Ellen Baker (Indianapolis North Central) 18:20.8, 5. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 18:22.1
Seeger — 69. Jennifer Romero 19:48.1
MEN'S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
At Vincennes, Ind.
NJCAA Region 24 Meet
Team scores — 1. Heartland Community College 17, 2. Vincennes 67, 3. Kaskaskia College 68, 4. Danville Area Community College 71.
Individuals (8K) — 1. Logan Johnson (Heartland) 28:04.2, 2. Jon Neville (Heartland) 28:45.3, 3. Gabriel Bush (Heartland) 28:57.2, 4. Parker Kistner (Heartland) 28:58.0, 5. Trenton Faulkner (Vincennes) 29:22.7.
DACC (71) — 9. Cameron Helka 30:00.8, 10. Ricky Oakley 30:13.3, 13. Lenox Li 30:37.2, 19. Ethan Barnes 33:29.2, 20. Michael Moreman 33:47.9, 23. David Enjambre 34:19.1, 27. Ben Dowers 40:08.9.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
At Vincennes, Ind.
NJCAA Region 24 Meet
Team scores — 1. Heartland 35, 2. Vincennes 47, 3. Kaskaskia College 48. Danville Area Community College no score.
Individuals (6K) — 1. Meagan Moreno (Vincennes) 19:10.0, 2. Kyra Young (Vincennes) 20:14.4, 3. Cheyenne Finley (Kaskaskia) 21:03.1, 4. Olivia Bloyd (Heartland) 21:11.6, 5. Summer Chelf (Kaskaskia) 21:14.4.
DACC — 14. Grace Davis 22:56.3, 23. Madison Bilstad 26:50.7.
