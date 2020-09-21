PREP BOYS GOLF
Local teams compete at Invite
PARIS — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had the best finish for local teams in Saturday's Paris Invitational in seventh.
Rance Bryant had a 85 for the Blue Devils, while Izaiah Lusk ahd a 89, Nick Garmon hada 97 and Isaac Tabels had a 101.
Oakwood was next up with a 11th place finish with Travis Goodner shooting a 94, Salt Fork was 13th with Brody Altahus leading the way with a 100, and Jack Duesnsing led Westville to a 14th place finish with a 94.
Schlarman Academy's Gabe Huddleston had a 85.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 4, North Montgomery 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Calvin Springer, Evan Norton and Jackson Kindell each had singles wins as the Trojans beat North Montgomery.
Nolan and Myles Potter teamed up for a doubles win for Covington.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Covington takes fourth in tourney
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans beat Lafayette Jefferson and Clinton Prairie, but would lost to Bloomington North and Homestead at the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament.
Nai'a Pettit had 24 kills, eight aces and 40 digs for Covington, while Amber Cruser had 24 kills and four blocks, Holly Linville had 15 kills and seven blocks and Karsyn Engle had 80 assists 24 digs and four aces.
Seeger wins own invite
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Seeger would beat Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo to get the win in their own invite.
Riley Shrader had 21 kills and eight digs for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon and Aubry Cole eah had 11 kills, and Sophia Ashby had 65 assists and 12 digs.
HOLE IN ONE
DANVILLE — Danville's Jim Brougher hit a hole in one on Sept.17 at Danville Country Club.
Brougher used an 8-iron on the 130-yard No. 12 hole and it was witnessed by Greg Action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.