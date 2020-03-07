PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Attica
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional Championship
Covington 68, Clinton Central 39
Covington (68) — Colton Brown 5-11 4-4 18, Alan Karrfalt 0-1 0-0 0, Daniel Keller 3-4 0-0 6, Logan Pinkerton 6-6 0-0 12, Caleb Ellmore 4-5 2-2 10, Neil Ellmore 0-0 0-0 0, Duncan Keller 1-1 0-0 3, Trey Bever 1-3 0-0 2, Calvin Springer 0-0 0-0 0, Savion Waddell 3-4 3-4 9, Alex Rodgers 1-1 0-1 2, Logan Herzog 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 27-39 9-11 68.
Clinton Central (39) — Payton Moore 4-6 1-2 11, Ross Cripe 5-12 0-0 13, Jacob Shoup 1-4 0-0 2, Drew Hosteter 3-8 0-0 9, Jack Akard 0-1 0-0 0, Koda Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle Pickard 1-4 0-0 2, Logan Whiteman 0-1 2-2 2, Jordan Lunsford 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Rayl 0-0 0-0 0, Bryson Webb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-37 3-4 39.
Covington;18;19;20;11;—;68
Clinton Central;9;5;8;17;—;39
3-pointers — Covington 5-14 (Brown 4-9, Du.Keller 1-1, Da.Keller 0-1, Bever 0-2, Waddell 0-1). Clinton Central 8-21 (Cripe 3-9, Hosteter 3-8, Moore 2-2, Shoup 0-1, Pickard 0-1). Rebounds — Covington 23 (C.Ellmore 6, Pinkerton 4, Waddell 4, Brown 3, Da.Keller 1, Bever 1, Springer 1, Herzog 1, TEAM 2). Clinton Central 13 (Akard 5, Shupt 2, Moore 1, Allen 1, Pickard 1, Lunsford 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Covington 18 (Karrfalt 5, Da.Keller 5, C.Ellmore 3, Pinkerton 2, Waddell 2). Clinton Central 6 (Moore 3, Akard 2, Whiteman 1). Turnovers — Covington 10, Clinton Central 13. Steals — Covington 12 (Karrfalt 4, Pinkerton 3, Da.Keller 1, Brown 1, N.Ellmore 1, Bever 1, Herzog 1). Total fouls — Covington 8, Clinton Central 11. Fouled out — none.
Records — Covington 20-6 overall. Clinton Central 5-19 overall.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Region 24 Tournament
At Quincy
Parkland College 82, Danville Area Community College 67
Parkland (82) — Joey Saracco 2-8 6-10 10, Carter Jefferies 5-11 4-4 19, Charles Campbell 2-4 2-2 5, Bruno Williams 3-9 6-9 12, Noah Persich 1-4 0-0 3, Kevin Swims 4-4 2-4 11, Semaj Danley 1-1 0-0 2, Tommy Makabu 4-7 4-4 15, Kamari Kenemore 0-2 1-2 1, Oliver Hedger 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 23-51 25-35 82.
DACC (67) — Kameron Ivory 0-2 0-0 0, Daylen Davis-Williams 8-14 7-9 23, Malik Parker 4-11 0-0 10, Bailey Dee 0-7 2-2 2, Jaylen Williams 6-11 0-0 17, Armon Brummett 3-8 2-4 8, Caleb Ivy 1-3 1-1 3, Spencer Pettit 0-1 0-0 0, William Brown 1-2 2-2 4. Totals: 23-59 14-18 67.
Parkland;44;38;—;82
DACC;26;41;—;67
3-point goals — Parkland 11-16 (Jefferies 5-7, Makabu 3-4, Campbell 1-1, Persich 1-1, Swims 1-1, Williams 0-2); DACC 7-26 (Williams 5-9, Parker 2-6, Pettit 0-1, Ivory 0-2, Dee 0-2, Ivy 0-2). Rebounds — Parkland 42 (Saracco 17); DACC 31 (Ivory, Davis-Williams, Parker 6). Assists — Parkland 12 (Saracco 4); DACC 8 (Parker, Williams 2). Steals — Parkland 5 (Williams 2); DACC 2 (Williams, Ivy). Turnovers — Parkland 18, DACC 14. Total fouls — Parkland 17, DACC 24. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
From Friday
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 15, Eastern University 1
DACC;804;03;—;15;15;1
Eastern;000;01;— ;1;3;3
WP — Jason Bollman. Two or more hits — D: Andy Bunton 3, Nic Ancelet 3, Chase Vinson, Kyle Bartman. 2B — D: Bartman, Bunton, Dawson Johns. 3B — D: Hill. RBIs — D: Vinson 3, Bartman 2, Bunton 2, Hill 2, Ancelet 2, Keegan Nickoson, Dakotah Broeker.
Records — DACC 4-3 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.