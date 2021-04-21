DANVILLE — No lead is safe when both teams still have hopes for a National Championship.
The eight-seeded Sandhills Flyers found that out in Tuesday's first-round contest against the ninth-seeded John Wood Trail Blazers at the Mary Miller Center for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
John Wood nearly overcame a 22-point deficit (54-32) in the game's final minutes but sophomore Corry Addison scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the final four minutes to secure a 73-66 victory for Sandhills.
"Instead of continuing to play the way that we did to get the 22-point lead, I think we got a little cautious,'' said Sandhills coach Mike Apple. "This is championship basketball, the other team is not going to give up. John Wood did a great job of coming back and we were fortunate to win this game.''
And what did the coach think of his 6-foot guard?
"He came ready to play, today. He was huge,'' Apple said. "Those pullup jumpers that he hit are a hard shot to guard and when he is hitting those things, he is really effective.
"Cory is a very opportunistic kind of a point guard, he gives us what we need and he saw that we were in need of some points. He created and did a good job with that. Hopefully, it continues.''
Addison's bucket with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left snapped an 11-0 run for the Trail Blazers (16-7). He would add a conventional three-point play with a 3-pointer as the Flyers turned a 60-57 advantage into a 68-61 lead with 1:32 left.
"When you get to this stage and you get down by 22 points in the second half, it takes a whole lot of effort to get it within a possession,'' said Hoyt, whose team closed within three points twice in the game's final four minutes.
"We had a couple of chances, but you expand so much energy to get back from 22 down that you have to get a break to get it even or pull ahead. We were just chasing until that point.''
Sophomore Overton Jefferson came off the bench to score 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help lead the comeback for the Trail Blazers, who got a team-high 15 from Jarvis Jennings while Cooper Smith just missed a double-double with 9 points and 10 rebounds.
With the victory, Sandhills (20-4) advances into the quarterfinals where it will face Davidson-Davie, the top-seeded team in the tournament.
"They are kind of our back-yard friends,'' said Apple. "We played them three times this year and they have beaten us all three times.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.