HOOPESTON — While taking photos with the Vermilion County championship plaque on Friday night, Salt Fork's Olivia Birge exclaimed "small, but mighty.''
While that would be an accurate description of senior teammate Gracie Jessup, who completed an undefeated county career in the 100 and 300 hurdles on Friday night, Birge was talking about Storm team that was posing for the photo.
That's because Salt Fork had only seven girls in its team photo.
But those seven won eight of 17 events, finished 1st and 2nd in six of those events and the accounted for 180 points to win the title by 54 points over second-place Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, the defending champions, who were looking for its fourth straight championship.
"That has been our slogan for this year,'' said Jessup. "We don't have the numbers when it comes to depth, but we have the marks and the times.''
The Storm built an impressive 88-12 lead over the Blue Devils in the five field events to start the competition.
"Starting the night sweeping the five field events was important,'' said Salt Fork first-year coach Steve Trompeter. "We were able to take first and second in all of them but the high jump.''
And in that event, Salt Fork's combination of Brynlee Keeran and Carlie Thompson finished first and third. Keeran, who also won the triple jump, had a winning jump of 1.42 meters, while Thompson cleared 1.21 meters in her very first high jump competition.
"I asked her two days ago if she could high jump and she said 'sure'," Trompeter said. "She went out and found a way to get us a third.''
Jessup led the way for Salt Fork with four first-place finishes, as not only did she win both hurdle events but she also claimed the long jump and the 200 meters — accounting for 40 points.
"This was our first meet this season where we had girls going in four events,'' Jessup said. "We just made sure that we put girls in positions to score us the most points possible.''
Actually, Salt Fork only fielded one relay team — the 1,600 — and the Storm's single competitor in the 800 and 1,600 events was freshman Macie Russell, who didn't even start the night in Hoopeston.
"That's the funny thing is that we only had six on the bus when we left school,'' Trompter said. "Macie Russell came straight from the softball game (against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) and ran three events for us.''
Russell took second in both the 800 and 1,600 events, while joining with Shelby McGee, Keeran and Thompson on the second-place 1,600 relay team.
"We don't have much depth, but the ones that we have, compete at a high level,'' said Trompter, as every Salt Fork competitor scored at least 14 individual team points.
Jessup led the way with 40 points, Katelyn Lang had 30, Keeran accounted for 28, McGee 24, Birge 20 — winning the shot put and the discus events, Russell 16 and Thompson 14.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Susan Kentner acknowledged the difference came in the field events.
"Our field events are not where we want them to be,'' she said. "We made up a lot of points on the track.''
The Blue Devils won all four relay events and they got individual titles from Gabby Moreman (800) and Ellyanna Hedgecock (3,200).
Kentner said the most important part of Friday night was the simple fact that there was a Vermilion County track meet.
"Every single team in in the same boat. We started with a group of kids on April 5th and then we got a second group of kids after the volleyball, football and soccer seasons a few weeks ago,'' she said. "So, you have some kids that are in track shape and others that are still working at it, but we will take a season any way we can get it.''
Westville was third in the team standings, followed by Oakwood, Hoopeston Area, Armstrong-Potomac and Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Bre Crose of Hoopeston Area was the county champion in the 100 while Oakwood's Aaliyah Denius won the 400 and Allie Morris claimed the 1,600 title.
