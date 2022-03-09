CATLIN — No one that has ever met Salt Fork senior Olivia Birge would think that she could get stressed out.
But, Birge had some very difficult decisions to make recently.
The all-state performer in girls track and field as well as an all-area volleyball player had to decide which sport she was going to play in college, if any, what major she was going to pursue and then, which school was she going to attend.
“It’s been a couple of difficult months for me. I have been really stressed out over these decisions,’’ said Birge, who is also cheerleader on the County Championship squad.
Finally on Sunday, Birge finalized her plans for live after high school when she signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Illinois State University in Normal where she will be a member on the Redbirds women’s track and field team.
“It was a great feeling to have all of my family, friends and coaches around me as I signed my National Letter of Intent,’’ said Birge, who had her photo taken with everyone that attend the signing ceremony on Sunday at Salt Fork High School. “Now, I can just relax and enjoy my final months as a high school senior.’’
So, why did Birge select Illinois State?
“First off, it just felt like home when I was on the campus at Illinois State. It was the place that I saw myself for the next four years,’’ she said. “It’s a big university, but it’s not so big where I’m going to overwhelmed by its size. It’s away from home but it’s not so far away where I can’t come back for a weekend.’’
And then there was the Redbird girls track and field team, which has won four straight indoor titles and three straight outdoor titles entering this season.
“Illinois State has had a lot of success and I want to be a part of a winning program,’’ she said.
Birge, who also took a visit to Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, also noted that there are a number of familiar faces in the Illinois State program like former teammate Gracie Jessup, along with former area competitors like Atleigh Hamilton from St. Joseph-Ogden, Mattie Lieb from Monticello, and Emelia Ness from Monticello.
“It’s good to have some people there that I already know,’’ she said. “Ultimately, the difference between Illinois State and Northern Iowa were like night and day for me.’’
She did also consider some smaller school options, as well as playing volleyball or no sports in college.
“The cost of college is very expensive, and I didn’t want to take out a bunch of student loans,’’ she said. “Getting a scholarship to Illinois State is going to help, and honestly, track has always been a big part of my life.’’
With her college decision behind her, Birge is looking forward to helping the Salt Fork Storm claim another state trophy in track. A year ago, Salt Fork finished second in the IHSA Class 1A girls meet.
