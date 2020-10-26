CHAMPAIGN — Salt Fork's Hazelyn Hunter finished in the top-seven in three events at Saturday's IHSA Champaign Central Sectional swim meet at the Unit 5 Pool.
Hunter's best finish was a fourth in 100-yard freestyle event to go along with a sixth in the 100 breaststroke and a seventh in the 50 freestyle. She accounted for 27 points, which was good enough for 11th in the team standings.
Danville, which finished eighth with 37 points, was led by Natalie Porter, who placed in four events for the Vikings.
Porter's best finish was a fourth in the 200 individual medley. She also had an eighth in the 100 free along with ninth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Other multiple place winners for Danville were Amelia Burgin, who was seventh in the 200 freestyle, 11th in the 100 backstroke and 12 in the 50 freestyle, and Ella Rogers, who was 11th in the 500 freestyle and 12th in the 200 freestyle.
