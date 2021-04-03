CATLIN — Most high school football coaches believe the game starts and ends at the line of scrimmage.
Typically, the team that wins the battle of the trenches is the one that gets to celebrate with a victory.
That was definitely the case on Friday night as the Salt Fork Storm won the majority of the skirmishes on the offensive and defensive lines, leading to a 21-0 victory over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes at well-groomed Byerly-Hageman Field in Catlin.
"Early it was the defense that stood up and allowed us to overcome a few offensive mistakes,'' said Salt Fork Joe Hageman. "In the second half, I thought that our offensive line did a great job of taking over the game and controlling the line of scrimmage.''
The final numbers were definitely on the side of the Storm, who improve to 2-0 overall and in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Salt Fork held Georgetown-Ridge Farm to just 50 yards of total offense in the contest and the Buffaloes managed just 9 of those in the second half.
"I was the most impressed with our defensive game,'' said Salt Fork senior lineman Josh Miller. "We were really able to shut down Georgetown. Our defense came together in the first half when our offense was able to come up with the number of points that we wanted to score.
"We were able to shut down their running game with our linemen and linebackers and then our defensive backs, especially Ethan McLain, did a great job on their receivers.''
McLain picked off three passes from Georgetown-Ridge Farm quarterback Logan Dawson, who completed just three passes to his own receivers for 28 yards.
"That's a whole season for some defensive backs,'' Hageman said. "I thought our defensive line did a good job of getting pressure on their quarterback and then McLain and our other defensive backs did a nice job in coverage.''
Miller was a key component to those turnovers as the senior lineman had two sacks, a fumble recovery and multiple pressures on Dawson.
"It was a great defensive game from everyone, starting with the lineman up front, to the linebackers and back to our defensive backs,'' Miller said. "We had to shut them down to make up for our offense.''
That's because, Salt Fork, which rolled up 415 rushing yards on 68 carries, lost three fumbles in the first half and turned the ball over on downs at the Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-yard line on its first possession.
"Finishing is one of the key terms that the seniors came up for this year,'' Miller said. "We weren't able to finish some drives tonight like we should have. That is something we have to improve on this next week, before we play teams like Oakwood, Westville and Bismarck this season.''
Still, the Storm was able to win the time of possession battle by more than 18 minutes (33:06 to 14:54) over the Buffaloes and Salt Fork average 6.1 yards per carry.
"You know exactly the play they are running and they are really good at it,'' said first-year Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Stan Wienke. "That's why they spend hours and hours practicing it. Sometimes, we would get it, but when they run it that many times, you can bend and bend, you just have to hope that there isn't a break.''
The Buffaloes, who fall to 0-2 overall and in the VVC, came up with six defensive stops as the Storm was 1-of-4 on fourth down conversions to go along with those three first-half fumbles.
"We actually did a lot of good things,'' said Wienke, whose team gave up 66 points a week ago against the Oakwood Comets. "We had a few fourth down stops and we forced three turnovers.
"We will watch the video and try to fix some of the things we did wrong. We don't have to fix the world. We just need each boys to fix two things and if we do that, we will be a lot better next week.''
Tate Johnson had a game-high 195 rushing yards on 26 carries for Salt Fork, while Ben Jessup had 145 yards on 19 attempts, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
In addition to his three interceptions, McLain had eight carries for 54 yards with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 30-yard scoring jaunt in the fourth quarter.
Next Friday, Salt Fork hosts Oakwood while Georgetown-Ridge Farm travels to play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
At Byerly-Hageman Field, Catlin
Salt Fork 21, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF; 0; 0; 0; 0; —; 0
Salt Fork; 0; 6; 8; 7; —; 21
Second quarter
Salt Fork — Ethan McLain 8-yrd run (kick failed), 11:23
Third quarter
Salt Fork — Ben Jessup 14-yard run (McLain run), 4:54.
Fourth quarter
Salt Fork — McLain 30-yard run (Brady Tevebaugh kick), 5:24.
Team statistics
;Geo-RF;Salt Fork
First downs; 3; 22
Rushes-yards; 18-22; 68-415
Passing yards; 28; 0
Comp-Att-Int; 3-16-3; 0-2-0
Total yards; 50; 415
Kickoff returns; 4-109; 1-2
Punt returns; 0-0; 2-31
Interception returns; 0-0; 3-2
Fumble returns; 3-37; 1-0
Punts-Avg.; 4-30.5; 0-0
Fumbles-lost; 3-1; 5-3
Penalties-yards; 6-40; 5-57
Time of possession; 14:54; 33:06
Individual statistics
Rushing — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Craig Johnson 10-12, Logan Dawson 6-(-1), Marc Oaties 2-11. Salt Fork:Tate Johnson 26-195, Ben Jessup 19-145, Ethan McLain 8-54, Colden Earles 8-(-3), Tucker Sands 7-24.
Passing — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Dawson 3-16-3 28 yards. Salt Fork: Earles 0-2-0.
Receiving — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Gavin Castonguay 1-15, Trayvion Brown 1-9, Oaties 1-4.
Kickoff returns — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Cameron Ford 2-94, Brown 1-15, Craig Johnson 1-0. Salt Fork: Garrett Taylor 1-2.
Interception returns — Salt Fork: McLain 3-2
Fumble returns — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Ford 2-2, Oaties 1-35. Salt Fork: Josh Miller 1-0.
Punting — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Ford 4 punts, 122 yards, 30.5 average.
