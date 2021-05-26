CATLIN — Winning can become very habit forming and that’s just fine with the Salt Fork track and field teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, the boys and girls teams for the Storm backed up their Vermilion County track championships with first-place finishes in the Vermilion Valley Conference meet at Salt Fork High School.
“We did what we needed to do,’’ said Salt Fork senior hurdler Gracie Jessup, who became an undefeated 3-time champion in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdle events. “We are really consistent as a team. We just thought about getting first-place finishes for each other.’’
On the girls side, Salt Fork claimed nine individual titles including all five in the field events to easily outpace second-place Hoopeston Area (163-86). It’s the second straight conference title for the Storm girls
While it was the individual event titles leading the girls, Salt Fork’s 400 and 800 relay teams set new conference marks in leading the boys to their fourth straight league championship with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin taking second. The other conference titles for the Storm came in two individual events on the track and three field events.
“Our 4-by-1 and our 4-by-2 — we need to bottle that up and save it for three weeks from now,’’ said Salt Fork coach Phil Surprenant. “Those two times should put us at No. 2 in Class 1A for both of those events.
“We have basically ran on air all year and to do that without anyone pushing them — it shows we are there.’’
So, what allowed Salt Fork to shave off more than a half-second from its best time in the 400 relay and 1.7 seconds in the 800 relay?
“Our handoffs were really clean,’’ said Ethan McLain, who ran the third leg on both of the relays. “We talk about relays all of the time and that’s my favorite part of the meet. It’s kind of something that we are known for here at Salt Fork.’’
Nearly three weeks ago, the Salt Fork boys claimed the county title with a relatively inexperienced team as Tate Johnson was the only returning competitor for the Storm.
Johnson is still the only holdover from the team that won the county, conference and state titles in 2019, but Surprenant believes this year’s group has gained some valuable experience in the last 18 days.
“Our freshmen and sophomores know what is expected of them with the meets that we have under our belt,’’ he said. “The know how to prep and how to get themselves ready for these type of meets — and it shows.
“We are consistently getting better and I think we are putting ourselves in a good position to get a lot of people to state, again.’’
Surprenant said that Brysen Vasquez was the Storm’s athlete of the meet on Tuesday night.
Vasquez was second in the 400 meters while running a season-best 53.91 seconds to go along with a third in the 100 and he anchored the second-place 1,600 relay team that cut nearly nine seconds off their season-best time.
Surprenant also acknowledge having Nathan Kirby back from injury was an instant impact for the Storm. Kirby won both the 100 and 300 hurdle races.
Other individual victories for Salt Fork came from Garrett Taylor in the shot put and discus events as well as Dylan Diaz in the triple jump.
Second-place Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was led by junior Eli Mojonnier, who won the 800 and 1,600 races along with anchoring the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams for the Blue Devils.
“I actually kind of surprised myself in the mile (1,600),’’ said Mojonnier referring to his winning time of 4 minutes, 35.40 seconds. “I ran that by myself and I was going pretty free and easy. I was just going for win, so hopefully that a good sign for later this season.’’
Mojonnier acknowledged that Tuesday’s VVC meet was a practice run for the Blue Devils.
“We wanted to see how we handled the events that we were in today for the sectionals on (June 9th),’’ Mojonnier said. “My four events were really difficult, so we might have to switch them up.’’
The Blue Devils also got individual titles from sophomore Murphy McCool in the 400 and Emerson Thorlton in the 3,200.
Rounding out the conference standings on the boys side was Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in third, Westville was fourth, Milford came in fifth, Hoopeston Area placed sixth, Schlarman academy was seventh, Oakwood finished eighth and Armstrong-Potomac was ninth.
Jace Bina won a pair of individual titles claiming the 100 and long jump events for the Buffaloes. Andre Johnson earned the conference title in the high jump and Justin Jones was victorious in the 200 event.
Field events were once again the key to success for the Salt Fork girls.
The Storm scored 82 of their 163 points in the five field events, with first- and second-place finishes in the long jump, triple jump and shot put events.
“We were pretty confident coming in the meet, but the key was getting a mark early,’’ said Salt Fork coach Steve Trompter.
And that process worked just fine except for Brynlee Keeran in the triple jump. After scratching on her first two attempts, Keeran was under a little pressure going into her third jump.
“We just needed a mark, because she is basically a free 10 points with the way she jumps,’’ said Trompter, noting that Keeran’s 10.99 meters was more than a full meter better than any other VVC competitor.
And when she did get off a legal and successful jump? Keeran’s distance was 10.81 meters.
“That was actually a good jump for her when we just needed a mark,’’ Trompter said.
There was no such drama in the throwing events as junior Olivia Birge, recovering from a little arm injury, won the shot put with a toss of 11.01 meters and the discus with a toss of 37.17 meters.
“I was looking for personal bests tonight, but coming off a slight injury, I was happy with my throws,’’ she said. “Today was a good practice round for me before the sectionals next Wednesday.’’
Birge noted that the Vermilion County and Vermilion Valley Conference meets were separated by 17 days this year.
“It’s usually a quick turn around,’’ she said as the typical track calendar has the county meet on a Friday and the conference meet in the next Tuesday. “I really like the way it was spaced out this year. The county meet gave us a chance to see where we were at early in the season and now, the conference meet shows our progress leading into sectionals.’’
And this season, a big concern for all athletes are their times and distances.
The 2021 Illinois State Track and Field Meet will be contested over just one day, June 10th for Class 1A girls and June 17th for Class 1A boys, and all events are finals only — no prelims — with competitors seeded by the sectional results.
“I’m checking athletic.net almost every night,’’ said Jessup, referring to the website that the majority of Illinois track and field coaches use to track state-wide results. “With no prelims at state this year, I’m basically racing myself and the clock until I get to state finals.’’
Even then, it will all be based on the time or distance.
While there weren’t any conference records set on Tuesday night, Trompter was happy to see Salt Fork freshman Macie Russell set a school record in the 800. It was the first time this year that Russell only had to worry track as she is also a key contributor for the Salt Fork softball team.
“I think that has been a challenge for her to jump out of the car and straight onto the track,’’ Trompter said. “She was set up to run a good race and she ran a smart race. I think that was a good experience for her.’’
Rounding out the conference standings on the girls side was Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in third, Westville was fourth, Milford took fifth, Oakwood came in sixth, Armstrong-Potomac placed seventh, Schlarman Academy was eighth and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman finished ninth.
Second-place Hoopeston Area was paced by Bre Crose, who won the conference title in the 100, and Allison Pickett the champion in the 3,200. The Blue Devils won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relay races. And Westville got an individual title from Savanna Tyler in the 400 and the Tigers 400 relay team claimed the other conference championship.
