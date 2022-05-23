CHARLESTON — Salt Fork senior Olivia Birge wanted to conclude her athletic career in style.
Birge, whose favorite color is pink, came up with the idea that the Salt Fork girls could wear pink spandex shorts for the finals of the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium.
But, the deal she made with head coach Steve Trompeter required Birge to get a personal record in Thursday's prelims — and she did with a toss of 11.83 meters or approximately 38 feet, 9 inches in the shot put.
"I got the idea during the indoor season,'' she said. "It was something fun. Thursday is all business at state, trying to make the state finals. But Saturday should be fun. It's the icing on the cake for your season.''
So, all four Salt Fork state qualifiers, Birge, senior Brynlee Keeran, junior Shelby McGee and sophomore Macie Russell, were wearing pink spandex shorts during Saturday's state finals.
"Olivia thought it would be nice to have a bright color for our last meet,'' Keeran said. "I just got mine (Friday), I totally forgot about it. I went to three stores before I finally found them.''
The fabulous foursome from Salt Fork were also hoping to take home a state trophy, but the Storm came up a little short as they finished fifth with 32 points. Tuscola won the 1A title with 57, followed by Newark (54) and Winnebago (44).
"There were a lot of things that could have been different for us,'' Birge said. "Bottom line, we had four girls that all gave it our best and it just wasn't our day.
"It didn't define us. We are still amazing athletes and we still wound up top-five in state.''
Leading the charge for Salt Fork was Keeran, who took second in the triple jump (11.06 meters) and was fifth in the pole vault (3.50 meters).
"It was an OK day,'' Keeran said. "I'm pretty proud of myself for placing in both of my events during my senior year.
"In the triple jump, I had a PR (personal record) so I'm perfectly good about that, but in the pole vault, I'm really upset because I didn't get close to my PR.''
Because of Saturday's weather conditions in Charleston, both the triple jump and pole vault finals were moved inside to Lantz Fieldhouse.
"Being indoors was terrible,'' Keeran said. "Especially for the pole vault, because right before we started getting up in height everyone got called into the fieldhouse for lightning. It was jammed pack in there and super hot.
"I tried to pretend like nothing was happening. I had to get out of my own head, so I just stepped outside for a minute.''
Ultimately, Keeran had a couple of misses at 3.40 meters and based on tiebreakers, she finished fifth instead of as possibly high as second.
While Keeran was pleased with her second place finish in the triple jump, she was extremely happy that McGee took fourth with a jump of 10.58 meters.
"That was awesome. I'm so proud of how far Shelby has come this year,'' said Keeran.
That's because a year ago, McGee was 10th in the triple jump, just missing a state medal by only 2 centimeters.
"Last year was my first year of doing the triple jump,'' said McGee. "Two of the girls that place in front of me are seniors, so I'm planning to come back next year and improve even more.''
That's exactly what McGee did in the 100-meter hurdles.
A year ago, she was seventh with a time of with a time of 15.79 seconds. On Saturday, McGee was fourth in a time of 15.38 seconds.
"Getting two fourths is absolutely crazy,'' McGee said. "I came into the state meet hoping to get top-five and just knowing I did even better is a huge deal. I'm so proud of myself.''
Coming out of Thursday's prelims, McGee was seeded sixth with a personal best time of 15.33 seconds.
"Looking at those results, there was only a tenth of a second between the third best time and the seventh best time,'' McGee said. "I knew I could pass some of those girls. Honestly, time didn't matter, it was all about placement.''
Birge capped her career with a third in the shot put and she just missed a state medal in the discus, finishing 10th — one spot from all-state — in the discus on a tiebreaker.
"I didn't even qualify for state as a freshman in the shot put,'' Birge said. "So, I'm really proud of that but I just didn't have a good weekend with the discus.
"It was really emotional. Saturday was the last time that myself and Brynlee will get to represent Salt Fork.''
Birge is hoping the pink spandex shorts become a tradition for the Storm.
Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell also fell just short of placing in the state meet. She was 11th in the 800 finals on Saturday with a time of 2 minutes, 27.92 seconds.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman sophomore Haley Carlton wound up finishing 12th in the pole vault.
Danville's Shields
stumbles, takes 9th
Danville freshman Nickiya Shields learned a lot in her first-ever trip to the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field State Meet.
Shields got off a quick start in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles race ran in the rain at O'Brien Field and she appeared to be in sixth place before she clipped a couple of hurdles midway through the race. The freshman wound up taking ninth with a time of 47.51 seconds.
"I was pushing and pushing myself. I was trying so hard to get up there,'' she said. "I was really good for the first four hurdles and then I got onto the curve and it started all going wrong.''
Shields believed part of her problem was being in Lane 1.
"I hate Lane 1,'' she said. "It just doesn't feel right to me. When you get into the curves, it's kind of sharp being Lane 1.''
All in all, Shields is looking forward to future trips to state.
"The whole trip to state was great,'' she said. "Being just a freshman, I was able to learn a lot from the experience and the other runners.''
Shields was the only freshman in the 300 hurdles finals and just one of five freshman to medal in an individual event.
