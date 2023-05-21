PREP SOFTBALL
At Catlin
IHSA Class 1A Regional Championship
Salt Fork 7, Milford Cissna Park 4
Salt Fork `310 `003 `0 `— `7 `10 `2
Milford/CP `000 `310 `0 `— `4 `6 `4
WP — Kendyl Hurt. LP — Kirstyn Lucht. Two or more hits — Salt Fork: Kailey Frischkorn 3, Kenzie Childs 3. Milford/Cissna Park: Hunter Mowrey 2. 2B — Salt Fork: Frischkorn. Milford/Cissna Park: Abby Storm. 3B — Salt Fork: Hurt, Macie Russell, Milford/Cissna Park: Addison Lucht, Brynlee Wright. HR — Milford/Cissna Park: Mowrey. RBIs — Salt Fork: Karli McGee 2, Frischkorn, Childs, Ava Ringstrom. Milford/Cissna Park: Mowrey 2, Wright 2.
Records — Salt Fork 24-8-1, Milford/Cissna Park 17-6.
