CATLIN — In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Salt Fork Storm scored three times in the third quarter to pull out a 28-14 victory over the Iroquois West Raiders in a Vermilion Valley Conference Alliance contest at Byerly-Hageman Field.
Salt Fork, which trailed 14-7 at halftime, tied the game at 14-14 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Ethan Davis, who ended up rushing 102 yards on 10 carries and he had a team-high 13 tackles.
The Storm took the lead for good just 1 minute, 19 seconds later on a 15-yard touchdown run by Ethan McLain.
Salt Fork quarterback Colden Earles had a pair of touchdown passes to Garrett Taylor, the first open the scoring and the second capped the scoring.
