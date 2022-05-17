CATLIN — All season long, track athletes focus themselves to do well individually to help the team.
But, in the final meets of the season, it’s more about the individual accomplishments. And while those do lead to team success, the sectional meet is all about qualifying for state.
The Salt Fork Storm wound up finishing second to the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans in the team standings Friday night, but the Storm advanced to state in 10 events, while the Spartans made it in just seven.
“St. Joseph-Ogden is a really well-respected program,’’ said Salt For senior Olivia Birge. “They just have a deeper team than we do and they thrive in the distance events, while we have just Macie (Russell).’’
It was that depth that ultimately allowed St. Joseph-Ogden to win the title by 7 points (118-111) as the Spartans, who only won the 3,200-meter relay, scored points in 17 of 18 events, while the Storm, which won seven events, failed to score a point in seven others.
Leading the charge to Charleston for Salt Fork is senior Brynlee Keeran, who for the second year in a row qualified for state in four events — pole vault, triple jump, long jump and high jump.
“I did what I wanted to do,’’ she said. “My goal was to qualify in all of my events and that’s what I did. It was nice getting first-place in the pole vault and the triple jump.’’
Keeran almost didn’t make it to state in the high jump. The standards to reach state in an event is either by placing first or second in the event or you can make it with a state-qualifying mark, which in the high jump was 1.52 meters or 5 feet.
“I’m consistent with making it at 4 (feet) 10 inches, but 5 feet is a challenge,’’ said Keeran, who actually tied for second with Abbie Behrens of St. Joseph-Ogden with a successful jump at 1.52 meters. “It was such a relief to make 5 foot on my final attempt.
“It would have been heartbreaking to not make state in four events. Especially considering it’s my senior year and I did it last year.’’
Keeran is one of four multiple-event state qualifiers for the Storm.
Junior Shelby McGee will be heading to O’Brien Field in three events this year, adding the 300-meter hurdles to the 100 hurdles and triple jump, the two events she qualified for in last year.
“I’m still trying to process it,’’ said McGee. “It’s definitely a blessing.’’
The reason it took a while for McGee to realize she made it in the 300 hurdles was because she just barely beat Ashlynn Lannert of St. Joseph-Ogden. McGee’s time was 49.28 seconds, while Lannert’s was 49.40.
“Everyone kept telling me that I had made it, but I still had to hear it officially,’’ McGee said. “It was a big, big relief when they announced those official results.’’
For the second year in a row, Birge is heading back to state as the sectional champion in both the shot put (11.81 meters) and the discus (35.27 meters).
Birge admitted that was her goal, but she was extremely excited for her toss in the shot put.
“I’ve been waiting to PR (personal record),’’ she said. “Earlier this season, I scratched a really big unofficial PR and I’ve had that number in my head ever since. Tonight, I finally got there. I really feel like I’m peaking at the right time.
“I knew I had done it as song as it left my hand.’’
Unfortunately for Birge, she didn’t have the same feeling with her discus toss.
“Me and the discus are having a love-hate relationship,’’ she said. “I think with some good work this week with (assistant coach) Herb (Wilkins), we will get things straightened out.
“It’s always the littlest things in the discus. One small change can add 20 feet.’’
Also heading back to state for Salt Fork is sophomore Macie Russell, who qualified in both the 400 and 800 races on Friday night.
“I always knew I was doing the 800, but it came down to either the 400 or the mile,’’ said Russell, who was a state qualifier in the 800 a year ago. “We decided that the 400 was best for me and the team.’’
Russell admitted that she learned a lot in her first trip to the IHSA Class 1A State Meet.
“Stay hydrated is No. 1,’’ she said. “You have to remember that your other races through out the year don’t matter. It’s all in how you preform in that meet — go all out and leave nothing left.’’
Westville senior Savanna Tyler not only qualified for state in her last opportunity but she won the sectional titles in the 100 and 200 races.
Tyler is the first female track athlete to win a sectional title since Jill Moreman claimed the long jump title at the 2002 sectional meet.
“That was before I was born,’’ Tyler admitted. “That’s really cool and it’s really surprising because we’ve had a lot of really talented girls.
“I just know for me, the difference is that I have my best track coach right now that has inspired me and taught me more this year that I knew before.’’
Mariah Rolinitis, a 2016 state qualifier for Westville in the 400, has taken over the Tiger program this season.
“Roli has been teaching me about block starts all season, and it really paid off tonight,’’ said Tyler, who ran a personal best of 26.41 seconds in the 200 and her time of 12.94 in the 100 was just a few hundredths of a second off her personal record. “I was really bad with my starts when we started this season, but I’ve gotten a lot better and it shows in my time.’’
Tyler, who is joining the Marine Corps on June 13, will also be part of Westville 400 relay team that also qualified for state.
“That’s best part for me is that I get to have one last meet with all my teammates,’’ said Tyler, acknowledging she was also hoping the 800 relay team could make it but they fell short.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will be taking two individuals to state in field events, and both of them qualified with personal bests on Friday.
Sophomore Ella McFarland won the high jump title with leap of 1.62 meters or 5 feet, 4 inches, while sophomore Amber-Christine Reed won the long jump with a mark of 5.09 meters or 16 feet, 8.25 inches.
Also qualifying from Vermilion County was Hoopeston Area junior Bre Crose in the 100 meters and Haley Carlton of Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in the pole vault.
Preliminaries for the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet at O’Brien Field in Charleston are scheduled for Thursday.
