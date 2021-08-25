CATLIN — Salt Fork football coach Joe Hageman is just happy that things are somewhat back to normal.
“I think the kids have done a really good job. You can see their excitement in getting back to a normal football season. The couple weeks of preseason practice in getting ready for Friday s opener, a nine-game season and the possibility to earn that 10th game have brought some renewed excitement.”
Hageman said that he has a lot of players back and some getting a second chance after being injured in the spring season.
“We bring back Colden Earles who was our starting quarterback in the spring and he is back as a senior,” Hageman said. “He came into the spring with a slow start because he had an injury in basketball season, so he missed some of the early practices, and I am excited to see what he can do with a full practice leading into Game 1.
“Mike Jones was out the whole spring because of an injury. Mike is a kid who we are looking forward to get back. He is a running back/wide receiver on offense and a defensive back on defense, so he is a good athlete with good hands, so we definitely missed him last year and his versatility.”
On offense, Hageman has a lot of experience returning on the line and backfield.
“Ben Jessup and Ethan McClain are going to return for their third season starting at running back and they have a lot of experience,” Hageman said. “Cam Smoot is back for his second season starting on the line and we expect a lot of good things from Cam. Up front we have Gavin Siefert and Hayden Prunkard. Gavin is going to be at guard and Hayden at tackle. (Tight End) Garrett Taylor is a big athletic kid and has shown his athleticism in basketball and track and field and we also get Derrek Richards back at tight end.”
Hageman also is going make a change as far as junior Ethan Davis.
“Ethan Davis is going to make a change from the line to the offensive backfield,” Hageman said. “We had Tate Johnson as a senior in the spring and we had great depth in the backfield last season but because of some graduations, getting (Davis) in the backfield was a good idea and he has done a great job in making the transition.”
Most of the same people that Hageman has on offense also play defense and he expects great things as well.
“Seifert, Prunkard are on the line and Parker Pierceall is going to be on the interior defensive line and we are expecting big things from him,” Hageman said. “We bring back our inside linebackers in Taylor and Davis, I thought from Game 1-5, they showed a lot of growth. Their ability to understand the reads and putting them in position to make plays got better as the season went on. In the backfield, we bring back Nathan Kirby and he suffered a sprain in the Oakwood game, but she showed real promising signs before the injury, McClain does a nice job and puts himself in good spots. Blake Hettmansberger and Mike will split the other positions, Blake was forced into action when Mike was out and he got better as the season went on.”
Hageman is also looking at some sophomores, who were able to get some time in the spring games, and has a chance for more opportunities in the fall.
“We got a handful of sophomores that will press for minutes,” Hageman said. “Upfront, Hayden Chew played as a sophomore and is challenging for a spot, Evan Hageman is another sophomore that played as a freshman and is battling to be a starter. In the backfield, you have two junior brothers in Gage and Jacob DePratt who is going for some playing time and Jacob can provide depth along with Cam Merritt. These are kids that can provide depth and give some minutes as the season moves along. On defense, you talk about Ty Andres, who has a chance to play a lot on the interior and Tyler Norton is a sophomore who is a kid who we are looking for to get some time, especially if the heat holds up.”
The season starts on Friday on the road against Dwight, and while it has been a while since Hageman has seen them, he knows that it will
“We played Dwight in the fall of 2016 and 2017, so we have been up there before,” Hageman said. “When we played them, they had some good linemen, some decent-sized kids and they match up with some great specialists. They were well-coached and I expect the same.”
Like most teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division, the Storm will start with playing the new North Division teams for the first half of the season and it is something that Hageman is looking forward to.
“When you start talking about the north half, you look at schools with great histories. You look at Clifton Central and their coach has been there a long time. It will be the first time we have played Seneca, Iroquois West and the last time we played Momence was in 2001,” Hageman said. “It s always exciting to play someone new and go to a different part of the state that does different things offensively and defensively. I think it is good for the kids to experience more of the game and how different teams approach the game. They definitely have a lot of success, so it will be great for them to play them and I expect four great and well-coached teams.”
