CATLIN — Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior Cale Steinbaugh scored 8 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't quite enough.
The Salt Fork Storm used a balanced offensive attack to pull out a 33-32 victory over the Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest on Tuesday night.
Junior Colden Earles and sophomore Garrett Taylor were the leading scores for Salt Fork with 8 points each, while Brady Tevebaugh and Chase Norton each contributed 6.
Steinbaugh had a game-high 15 for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while junior Cameron Ford finished with 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.