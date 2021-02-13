CATLIN — Down 28-27 going into the fourth quarter, the Salt Fork girls basketball team rallied to win 47-40 over Arcola on Saturday.
Carsyn Todd had 20 points for the Storm with 13 points in the fourth, while Mackenzie Russell had 12 and Jaiden Baum added eight.
The Storm will face Chrisman on Monday.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 47, Arcola 40
Arcola (40) — Moore 1 0-0 2, Eva Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Helmuth 1 0-2 3, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Warren 4 0-0 10, Budd 0 0-0 0, Ella Hopkins 7 1-1 17, Hohlbasch 3 1-1 8. Totals: 16 2-4 40.
Salt Fork (47) — Macie Russell 0 3-5 3, Carsyn Todd 6 4-5 20, Kendall Cooley 1 2-2 4, Lexi Hettmansberger 0 0-2 0, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Russell 5 1-1 12, Olivia Chew 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Baum 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 10-17 47.
Arcola;15;8;5;12;—;40
Salt Fork;15;6;6;20;—;47
3-point field goals — Arcola 6 (Warren 2, Ella Hopkins 2, Helmuth, Hohlbasch); Salt Fork 5 (Todd 4, Mackenzie Russell). Total fouls — Arcola 16, Salt Fork 7. Fouled out — Warren. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.