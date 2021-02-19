PAXTON — The Salt Fork girls basketball team used a balanced attack to get past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44-40 on Friday in non-conference action.
Carsyn Todd had 12 points to lead the Storm, while Mackenzie Russell and Olivia Chew each added 10 points, while Macie Russell and Jaiden Baum each added four.
At Paxton
Salt Fork 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40
Salt Fork (44) — Macie Russell 1 1-2 4, Carsyn Todd 5 0-0 12, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Lexi Hettmansberger 0 2-4 2, Mackenzie Russell 3 4-6 10, Olivia Chew 5 0-0 10, Jaiden Baum 0 4-4 4. Totals: 15 11-16 44.
PBL (40) — Brooke Walder 1 2-2 4, Emily Robidoux 0 0-0 0, Baylee Cosgrove 2 2-2 6, Hannah Schwarz 2 3-3 12, Losa Suaava 1 0-0 2, Mallorie Ecker 0 0-0 0, Lorena Arnett 0 2-3 2, Lillie Fricht 0 0-0 0, Kayla Adwell 0 0-0 0, Maisy Johnson 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ecker 6 1-2 14. Totals: 13 10-12 40.
Salt Fork;15;11;6;12;—;44
PBL;7;10;9;14;—;40
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Cooley 2, Macie Russell); PBL 5 (Schwarz 3, Suaava, Ecker). Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, PBL 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
