ARMSTRONG — A year ago, the Salt Fork girls basketball team made a deep run in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament series.
The Storm came into the 2020-21 school year with visions of repeating and surpassing those accomplishments of winning a regional and sectional title, but the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow for the IHSA to hold any postseason tournaments this year.
So, instead, Salt Fork focused on what it could do during the shortened 2021 season.
On Thursday night, the Storm completed an undefeated Vermilion Valley Conference schedule with a 33-21 triumph over the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans.
“This really means a lot to all five of our seniors,’’ said senior point guard Mackenzie Russell, who had 14 points and four assists in the victory for the Storm. “We’ve been together for a really long time. It was special winning regionals and sectionals last year and this year, we are undefeated conference champions.
“We just wanted to go out with a bang.’’
Salt Fork (10-0 overall, 8-0 in the VVC) snaps the run of conference titles by Schlarman Academy, who was unable to field a team this year.
“After last year’s deep run, we all thought we were going to make another deep run and then (back in November) we didn’t think we were going to get a season at all,’’ said Salt Fork coach Brian Russell. “You could look at it as what we are missing without a postseason, but we decided to look at it as what we were getting and make the most out of it.
“These ladies have done that and it’s a credit to them and their families.’’
Completing the undefeated conference schedule was anything but easy for the Storm, especially on Thursday night as Armstrong-Potomac (7-4 overall, 6-2 in the VVC) used a tenacious box-and-1 defense on Salt Fork senior Carsyn Todd, holding the guard to just 2 points.
“We held Carsyn Todd to no field goals and just two free throws,’’ Armstrong-Potomac coach Nick Hipsher said. “We knew Russell would get hers, but we wanted to shut down Todd. They have been a two-headed monster this season.
“I would have thought that if we held them to 33 points we would have had a really good chance to get the victory. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get anything going offensively.’’
That’s because Salt Fork matched the defensive intensity from Armstrong-Potomac.
The Trojans were held to 18 percent shooting (6-of-33) in the contest and they made just 1-of-15 shot attempts in the second half, while scoring just 5 points.
“Our defense is what won this game,’’ said Mackenzie Russell, who had six points and three assists in the second half. “We strive to be good on the defensive end to get our offense rolling.
“Having those defensive stops in the second half was important and then we followed them up with some buckets on the other end to win this game.’’
Hipsher acknowledged that Salt Fork did a good job with its defensive pressure, but he thought his Trojans could have done a better job with their offensive execution.
“We just didn’t move the ball well enough,’’ he said. “We talked about moving that ball side-to-side, but their defense played a big part in us not being able to do that.’’
Kyla Bullington led Armstrong-Potomac with 7 points — all of them coming in the first half.
Salt Fork will try try to end the season with an undefeated record as the Storm will host the Watseka Warriors, who are undefeated and the Sangamon Valley Conference champions, on Saturday.
“That’s our goal for Saturday,’’ said Mackenzie Russell.
It’s also somewhat of a preview for next season as Watseka will be joining the Vermilion Valley Conference for the 2021-22 school year, along with Cissna Park and Iroquois West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.