CATLIN — Salt Fork senior Mackenzie Russell scored five of her game-high 20 points in the third overtime period as the Storm capped a perfect season with a 43-40 victory over the Watseka Warriors on Saturday afternoon.
Salt Fork (11-0) overcame a 5-point halftime deficit (22-17) to send the game into overtime tied at 32. Both teams scored 1 point in the first overtime and 2 points in the second overtime.
Russell had a pair of baskets and made 1-of-2 free throws in the third overtime to secure the victory for the Storm.
Joining Russell in double figures was senior Carsyn Todd with 10 points, including six in the first quarter for the Storm.
Kennedy McTaggart led Watseka with 15 points.
