PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 45, Watseka 33
Watseka (33) — Wittenborn 0 0-0 0 Petersen 0 0-0 0, Denault 1 2-2 4, Benoit 4 0-3 8, Swartz 4 1-2 12, Essington 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 3-4 5, Martin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 6-11 33.
Salt Fork (45) — Macie Russell 6 2-2 14, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Kendall Cooley 1 2-2 4, Alexa Jamison 3 9-10 16, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Kendyl Hurt 2 1-2 5, Brylie Smith 2 0-0 4, Rozlyn Marin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-16 45.
Watseka;11;4;8;10;—;33
Salt Fork;9;18;9;9;— ;45
3-point field goals — Watseka 3 (Swartz 3); Salt Fork 1 (Jamison). Total fouls — Watseka 13, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
