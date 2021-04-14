CATLIN — Almost every successful team will talk about its team chemistry.
It's the one trait of a championship team that must be developed over time and as it happens, the individual form a bond or a trust with each other.
According to Salt Fork volleyball coach Emily Franklin, it was the final piece to the puzzle as the Storm achieved school history on Tuesday night with a 25-21, 25-14 victory over the Westville Tigers on Senior Night.
With the victory, Salt Fork claims its first-ever outright Vermilion Valley Conference title in volleyball.
"The team has accomplished school history, which is super exciting,'' Franklin said. "This group of girls have worked together, and loved each other. They have created a family dynamic which I truly believe is the reason they have been successful.
"It has started with the motivation and the determination from the leadership. They all have one dream and they have been focused together. We couldn't have done unless we are all together as one unit. Volleyball is a difficult team sport. If you don't trust each other — then you are not going to get anywhere.''
The trust and the teamwork has been evident during all 10 victories this season, including the nine straight it took to claim the conference title.
Salt Fork had six different players contribute either a kill, a block, an assist or an ace, while a seventh — Kendall Cooley — contributed on the defensive side as the libero.
Franklin said the importance of passing has been a constant during the abbreviated COVID-19 spring season for volleyball.
"Our main goal is make three-point passes,'' said Salt Fork senior Mackenzie Russell. "That's where we get the ball to our setter (Olivia Birge) and she can set the ball to anyone of our three hitters.
"When we do a really good job of that — like tonight — everyone of our hitters is in a position to score.''
The Storm had five players recorded multiple kills on Tuesday night. Sophomore Kendyl Hunt led the way with seven, followed by Russell with six, senior Gracie Jessup had four, Birge also had four and senior Zoe Washkowiak had two to go along with her match-high two blocks.
"A lot of the stuff we did this year, like our plays, have stayed the same,'' Washkowiak said. "But, it feels like our team chemistry has been really strong this season, stronger than ever before.''
That chemistry has led to trust and knowledge.
"We have done a lot of situational practices,'' Franklin said. "They know what they need to do, no matter where the ball does on the court. They are comfortable and they trust each other to be in the right spots.''
Westville, which falls to 5-8 overall and 3-6 in the VVC, didn't make things easy on Salt Fork.
The Tigers overcame a five-point deficit to tie the first set at 18-18 but a serving mistake and a couple of hitting mistakes allowed the Storm to secure a 25-21 victory.
"I think the fact that this was our last night in the gym helped push us over the top,'' said Washkowiak, who had two kills, a block and an ace serve in the first set.
Westville had five service mistakes to go along with 10 hitting errors in the match.
"That has been our Achilles heel at different times this season,'' said Westville coach Drew Arteaga. "We will not be successful unless we get the ball over the net consistently.
"They do a great job of getting off the net and then really coming down hill and attacking the ball. You can't let them set it up. They have three really great hitters at all times. We had to keep them moving. If we don't keep them moving and we give the free balls, we were going to struggle.''
Senior Makenzie Kantout and junior Jasmyn Meeker shared team-high honors for Westville in kills with four each, while junior Hadley Cox had a team-high 13 assists.
The volleyball conference title for Salt Fork comes on the heels of the girls basketball title in March and the Oakwood/Salt Fork girls cross country team claimed the VVC title back in October.
"We are shooting for a girls sweep of the VVC,'' said Russell, who is undefeated in her senior seasons of basketball and volleyball. "It's a really cool feeling to win conference titles in my senior year. I hoping we can get the softball and girls track titles as well.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.