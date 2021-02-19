WESTVILLE — The Salt Fork boys basketball team was only up 19-18 at halftime, but outscored Westville 32-17 to win 51-35 on Friday.
Blake Norton had 13 points to lead the Storm, while Garrett Taylor and Colden Earles each had 11 points and Brady Tevebaugh added 10 points.
Cole Maxwell had 12 points to lead Westville, while Kamden Maddox had eight points and Landen Haurez added six points.
At Westville
Salt Fork 51, Westville 35
Salt Fork (51) — Colden Earles 4 3-6 11, Brady Tevebaugh 5 0-0 10, Camden Smoot 2 2-2 6, Preston Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 3 7-9 13, Garrett Taylor 5 1-4 11. Totals: 19 13-21 51.
Westville (35) — Cole Maxwell 5 1-1 12, Landen Haurez 3 0-0 6, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Russell 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kamden Maddox 3 0-1 8, Quentin Bina 0 2-2 2, Bryce Burnett 1 0-0 2, Drew Witchtowski 1 0-0 2. Totals:14 2-4 35.
Salt Fork;8;11;14;18;—;51
Westville;6;12;5;12;—;35
3-point field goals — Westville 4 (Maddox 2, Johnson, Maxwell). Total fouls — Salt Fork 12, Westville 19. Fouled out — Maxwell. Technical fouls — none.
