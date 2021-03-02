CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team had the lead after the first quarter, but could not hold on to that lead as it lost to Milford 52-44.
Camden Smoot and Garrett Taylor each had 14 points for the Storm, who had a 10-7 first quarter lead, while Brady Tevebaugh had 10 points.
Trace Fleming had 14 points to lead the Bearcats, while Trey Totheroh had 13 points and Nicholas Warren added nine points.
The Storm will face Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
At Catlin
Milford 52, Salt Fork 44
Milford (52) — Trace Fleming 7 0-0 14, Luke McCabe 2 0-0 4, Aaron Banning 2 0-0 5, Trey Totheroh 2 9-10 13, Nicolas McKinney 0 0-0 0, William Teig 2 0-0 4, Adin Portwood 1 0-0 3, Nicholas Warren 3 0-0 9. Totals: 19 9-10 52.
Salt Fork (44) — Brady Tevebaugh 4 0-4 10, Camden Smoot 5 4-5 14, Preston Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 2-2 2, Blake Norton 1 2-2 4, Garrett Taylor 7 0-0 14. Totals: 17 8-13 44.
Milford;7;12;14;19;—;52
Salt Fork;10;8;12;14;—;44
3-point field goals — Milford 5 (Warren 3, Portwood, Banning); Salt Fork 2 (Tevebaugh 2). Total fouls — Milford 13, Salt Fork 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
