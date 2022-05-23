SIDELL — For the second year in row, the Salt Fork Storm put themselves in a position to win an IHSA Class 1A regional title.
But, just like last year when Champaign St. Thomas More defeated Salt Fork 4-1 in the title game, the Decatur St. Teresa Bulldogs claimed the regional championship with a 5-2 victory over the Storm at Hansgen Field.
“This is two years in a row that we have lost tough games in the regional championship,’’ said Salt Fork coach Jason Woodworth. “We made a lot of strides this year, but this year was a learning year to what we expect and what we want to do as a program.’’
Woodworth originally planned to take over the Salt Fork program in 2020 but that year was cancelled by Covid and then last year was an abbreviated summer season.
“That Covid season took a lot from us,’’ Woodworth said. “But, our future is bright. We have a few more numbers and few more options next year. Hopefully, our kids can get a lot of growth this summer.’’
That’s because the entire Salt Fork roster will return next year.
“We were pretty young this year,’’ said junior first baseman Hayden Prunkard, who had a sacrifice fly in the first inning for the Storm. “We have a lot of juniors, some sophomores and a couple of freshman.
“I hope that today’s game is just a growth pain for us and it something we can grow from for next year.’’
After jumping out to a 1-0 lead on the sacrifice fly by Prunkard, St. Teresa (19-8) scored twice in the bottom of the first to take a lead that the Bulldogs would never relinquish.
“They got some hits in that first inning that I think probably should have been routine plays,’’ said Woodworth as the Bulldogs scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first.
It looked like Salt Fork was going to retake the lead in the third as the Storm loaded the bases with one out on singles by Deegan Albert and Pedro Rangel and a walk to Blake Norton.
But St. Teresa righty Matt Brummer struck out the next two batters in the Salt Fork lineup to get out of the jam. Brummer finished with 11 strikeouts in six innings.
“We had the bases loaded with the middle of our lineup coming to bat,’’ Woodworth said. “We expected to score some runs in that situation.’’
Salt Fork’s Hayden Chew, who came in from Blake Hettmansberger in the second, got out of a bases-loaded situation in the third, but not in the sixth.
St. Teresa added a pair of insurance runs on a two-out, two-run single to center by Colton Bourne, who also recorded the final three outs for the Bulldogs.
“If we had played that a little differently, I think it could have been caught,’’ said Woodworth as Bourne’s hit landed in left-center field. “If we only down 1, I think we had a chance because you only need one baserunner and one hit. But with the pitching staff they’ve got, trying to get three runs in the seventh was a real tall task.’’
The Storm pulled within 3-2 in the top of the sixth on two-out RBI-single to center by catcher Brayden Maskel.
With the win, St. Teresa advances to the St. Thomas More Sectional where the Bulldogs will play the Milford Bearcats, a 9-0 winner over Grant Park, in a sectional semifinal game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
