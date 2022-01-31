At Watseka
Salt Fork 38, Watseka 30
Salt Fork (38) — Macie Russell 7-11 0-0 16, Karlie Cain 3-6 0-0 9, Alexa Jamison 5-14 1-2 13, Shelby McGee 0-1 0-1 0, Brylie Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-33 1-3 38.
Watseka (30) — Allie Hoy 5-11 3-3 13, Raegan Gooding 1-4 0-0 2, Claire Curry 1-3 0-0 2, Sydney McTaggart 2-8 3-4 8, Addi Edwards 1-2 0-1 2, Haven Meyer 1-5 1-2 3, Mallory Dirks 0-0 0-0 0, Elena Newell 0-4 0-0 0, Emily Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-38 7-10 30.
Salt Fork `9 `11 `16 `2 `— `38
Watseka `4 `11 `8 `7 `— `30
3-pointers — Salt Fork 7-15 (Cain 3-6, Russell 2-3, Jamison 2-6). Watseka 1-6 (McTaggart 1-1, Hoy 0-2, Curry 0-2, Meyer 0-1). Rebounds — Salt Fork 19 (Russell 10, Jamison 3, Smith 2, Cain 1, McGee 1, TEAM 2). Watseka 28 (McTaggart 10, Newell 4, Hoy 3, Gooding 2, Miller 2, Curry 1, Edwards 1, Meyer 1, TEAM 4). Assists — Salt Fork 11 (Jamison 5, Russell 4, McGee 1, Smith 1). Watseka 5 (Gooding 2, Curry 1, Edwards 1, Dirks 1). Turnovers — Salt Fork 9, Watseka 8. Steals — Salt Fork 5 (Jamison 4, McGee 1). Watseka 4 (Hoy 2, McTaggart 2). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Watseka 13. Fouled out — none.
Records — Salt Fork 20-5 overall, 9-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Watseka 19-4 overall, 8-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
